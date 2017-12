Whether you want to add a little menswear vibe to your style, or your S.O. needs an extra set of hands tying theirs, every woman should know how to tie a tie. So today, we're showing you three different ways to tie your tie. From a casual four-in-hand knot to a semiformal half-Windsor knot, to the always elegant Windsor knot, watch as we show you how to perfect your tie-tying skills!