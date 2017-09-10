 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
36 Ways to Wear Boyfriend Jeans That You Haven't Thought of Yet

Boyfriend jeans — everybody's got 'em. Whether they're actually straight from your SO's closet or you bought them at the store is no matter. You'd be surprised to learn all the different ways you can style the lived-in silhouette. While their signature slouch automatically graces your outfit with a casual touch, finish your denim with a flouncy blouse or dainty silk tank and you're ready for a night on the town.

Seriously, your boyfriend jeans look just as good with those weekend slip-ons as they do with strappy heels, so read on to learn all the ways you can take them from a.m. to p.m. Finally, once you're feeling inspired, shop a few of our favorite designs available now.

5
more images
Start Slideshow
Fashion InstagramsSummer FashionSpring FashionStyle How ToSummerSpringStreet StyleTrendsJeansDenim
Shop More
Asos Relaxed Denim SHOP MORE
Asos
FARLEIGH High Waist Slim Mom Jeans in Prince Wash With Busted Knees
from Asos
$56
Asos
Kimmi Shrunken Boyfriend Jeans in Rio Wash with Deep Turn Ups
from Asos
$52$26
Glamorous
Mom Jeans With Embroidered Heart Patches
from Asos
$64$44
Asos
KIMMI Shrunken Boyfriend Jeans In Lillian Pretty Wash with Busts and Stepped Hem
from Asos
$53$15.50
Noisy May
Donna Mom Jeans
from Asos
$45$31.50
KUT from the Kloth Relaxed Denim SHOP MORE
KUT from the Kloth
Women's Ripped Boyfriend Jeans
from Nordstrom
$89
KUT from the Kloth
Women's 'Catherine' Slim Boyfriend Jeans
from Nordstrom
$89
KUT from the Kloth
Women's Destroyed & Patched Boyfriend Jeans
from Nordstrom
$89
KUT from the Kloth
Women's Uma Stretch Boyfriend Jeans
from Nordstrom
$89$53.40
KUT from the Kloth
Women's Catherine Boyfriend Jeans
from Nordstrom
$89
Topshop Petite Jeans SHOP MORE
Topshop
Petite super rip jamie jeans
from Topshop
$85
Topshop
Petite moto black joni jeans
from Topshop
$65
Topshop
Petite moto leigh jeans
from Topshop
$65
Topshop
Petite moto black ripped jamie jeans
from Topshop
$70
Topshop
Petite moto rip lucas jeans
from Topshop
$80
Asos Relaxed Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thelovelymessblog
thelovecatsinc
fixedtothrill
classicaltrendsetter
KUT from the Kloth Relaxed Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
teodoraslookbook
teodoraslookbook
teodoraslookbook
laurenlefevre
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds