36 Ways to Wear Boyfriend Jeans That You Haven't Thought of Yet

Boyfriend jeans — everybody's got 'em. Whether they're actually straight from your SO's closet or you bought them at the store is no matter. You'd be surprised to learn all the different ways you can style the lived-in silhouette. While their signature slouch automatically graces your outfit with a casual touch, finish your denim with a flouncy blouse or dainty silk tank and you're ready for a night on the town.

Seriously, your boyfriend jeans look just as good with those weekend slip-ons as they do with strappy heels, so read on to learn all the ways you can take them from a.m. to p.m. Finally, once you're feeling inspired, shop a few of our favorite designs available now.