6/04/17 6/04/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Corset Belts How to Wear Corset Belts How to Style That Tricky Corset Trend You've Been Seeing Everywhere June 4, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 45 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. We first saw the corset belt on Kim Kardashian. Sure, we were intrigued by the look, but something about it just seemed hard to pull off. Then we slowly started seeing this waist-defining accessory on what seemed like each and every one of her sisters, as well as close friends like Gigi and Bella Hadid. Each of them added a new spin on the accessory, which made the trend seem way more approachable and easy enough to include in our everyday wardrobes. Now that's something we can get behind . . . which brings us to our next question: how exactly do we style it? Not all of us are one of the Kardashians and/or want to look like we've been sent to the future from the Victorian era, so we're serving up a bunch of outfit ideas for how to wear one ahead, along with some of coolest pieces you can buy to give this trend a try for yourself. RelatedKendall Jenner Wore Her Family's Favorite Waist-Defining Accessory Her Own Way Shop Brands Asos · Boohoo Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig 1 Mix Prints Image Source: Getty / Vanni Bassetti 2 Match One to the Color of Your Dress Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver 3 Pick a Color That Stands Out Against the Rest of Your Outfit Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver 4 Opt For a Black Leather Corset Over a Long Coat Image Source: IMAXTREE / vincenzo grillo 5 Play With Different Textures Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver 6 Try a Peplum Corset Belt Over a Loose-Fitting Dress Image Source: IMAXTREE / vincenzo grillo 7 Go For a Full-On Monochrome Look Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig Asos Belts Sacred Hawk Lace Up Corset $29 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Belts Asos Wide Corset Belt In Nude $24 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Belts Asos Denim Corset Belt $32 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Belts Asos Belts Lovestrength Josie Triple Buckle Leather Corset Belt $190 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Belts Asos Belts Retro Luxe London Exclusive Lace Up Corset Belt in Leather $58 $30 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Belts Asos Belts Retro Luxe London Wide Double Buckle Leather Corset Belt $87 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Belts Boohoo Kayla Leather Look Lace Up Corset Belt $20 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Belts Asos Extra Wide Panel Corset Belt $26 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Belts Boohoo Lucie Lace Up Eyelet Corset Belt $16 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Belts Share this post Corset BeltsStyle How ToGet The LookTrends