How to Style That Tricky Corset Trend You've Been Seeing Everywhere

We first saw the corset belt on Kim Kardashian. Sure, we were intrigued by the look, but something about it just seemed hard to pull off. Then we slowly started seeing this waist-defining accessory on what seemed like each and every one of her sisters, as well as close friends like Gigi and Bella Hadid. Each of them added a new spin on the accessory, which made the trend seem way more approachable and easy enough to include in our everyday wardrobes.

Now that's something we can get behind . . . which brings us to our next question: how exactly do we style it? Not all of us are one of the Kardashians and/or want to look like we've been sent to the future from the Victorian era, so we're serving up a bunch of outfit ideas for how to wear one ahead, along with some of coolest pieces you can buy to give this trend a try for yourself.