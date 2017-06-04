 Skip Nav
How to Style That Tricky Corset Trend You've Been Seeing Everywhere

We first saw the corset belt on Kim Kardashian. Sure, we were intrigued by the look, but something about it just seemed hard to pull off. Then we slowly started seeing this waist-defining accessory on what seemed like each and every one of her sisters, as well as close friends like Gigi and Bella Hadid. Each of them added a new spin on the accessory, which made the trend seem way more approachable and easy enough to include in our everyday wardrobes.

Now that's something we can get behind . . . which brings us to our next question: how exactly do we style it? Not all of us are one of the Kardashians and/or want to look like we've been sent to the future from the Victorian era, so we're serving up a bunch of outfit ideas for how to wear one ahead, along with some of coolest pieces you can buy to give this trend a try for yourself.

Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig
1 Mix Prints
Mix Prints
Image Source: Getty / Vanni Bassetti
2 Match One to the Color of Your Dress
Match One to the Color of Your Dress
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
3 Pick a Color That Stands Out Against the Rest of Your Outfit
Pick a Color That Stands Out Against the Rest of Your Outfit
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
4 Opt For a Black Leather Corset Over a Long Coat
Opt For a Black Leather Corset Over a Long Coat
Image Source: IMAXTREE / vincenzo grillo
5 Play With Different Textures
Play With Different Textures
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
6 Try a Peplum Corset Belt Over a Loose-Fitting Dress
Try a Peplum Corset Belt Over a Loose-Fitting Dress
Image Source: IMAXTREE / vincenzo grillo
7 Go For a Full-On Monochrome Look
Go For a Full-On Monochrome Look
Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig
Asos Belts
Sacred Hawk Lace Up Corset
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Belts
Asos
Wide Corset Belt In Nude
$24
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Belts
Asos
Denim Corset Belt
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Belts
Asos Belts
Lovestrength Josie Triple Buckle Leather Corset Belt
$190
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Belts
Asos Belts
Retro Luxe London Exclusive Lace Up Corset Belt in Leather
$58 $30
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Belts
Asos Belts
Retro Luxe London Wide Double Buckle Leather Corset Belt
$87
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Belts
Boohoo
Kayla Leather Look Lace Up Corset Belt
$20
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Belts
Asos
Extra Wide Panel Corset Belt
$26
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Belts
Boohoo
Lucie Lace Up Eyelet Corset Belt
$16
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Belts
