The Return of the Flannel, and How to Wear One Like a Fashion Girl
The Return of the Flannel, and How to Wear One Like a Fashion Girl

Flannel is a material generally associated with Fall and Winter — and for good reason. The soft, fuzzy, or raised fabric keeps you warm, but that doesn't mean it can't earn you style points. Your flannels aren't just for sleeping or lounging around the house. As so many trendsetters prove, there are some pretty significant ways to wear it that stand out, whether you're using plaid print to bring casual vibes to a fancy outfit or even rocking textured shoes. Ahead, brush up on a few new ideas, then shop some flannel picks that have staying power this season.

Chloé
Oversized Plaid Mohair-blend Jacket - Army green
$2350
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Chloé Jackets
Nordstrom Casual Jackets
Women's Harvey Faircloth Navy Satin Collar Plaid Flannel Jacket
$375 $149.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Casual Jackets
Club Monaco
Chavelle Flannel Skirt
$149.50
from Club Monaco
Buy Now See more Club Monaco Skirts
Talbots
Edison Flannel Bow-Back Flats
$119 $71.40
from Talbots
Buy Now See more Talbots Flats
Madewell
Women's Ex-Boyfriend Side Button Flannel Shirt
$88
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Madewell Tops
H&M
Wrapover Skirt
$24
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Skirts
Amiri
Women's Reversible Padded Trucker Jacket
$2,750 $1,649
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Amiri Casual Jackets
Zara Checked Flannel Trousers
$40
from zara.com
Buy Now
Miu Miu
Women's Embellished-Buckle Tweed Pumps
$990 $589
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Pumps
Asos Plus Tops
Boohoo Plus Cuff Detail Checked Shirt
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Tops
Opening Ceremony
Flannel Duvet Coat
$625
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Opening Ceremony Coats
Bella Vita
Women's Emile Sneaker
$94.95
from shoes.com
Buy Now See more Bella Vita Sneakers
Lord & Taylor Jackets
Levi's Premium Plaid Faux Shearling-Trim Jacket
$178
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Lord & Taylor Jackets
Asos
Mixed Check Shirt Dress
$56
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
R 13
Women's Double Stack Flannel Ankle Boots
$1395
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more R 13 Boots
Robert Rodriguez
Women's Plaid Cotton-Blend Flannel Pants
$265
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Robert Rodriguez Casual Pants
Start with a turtleneck, then button your long flannel up to the collar and layer a denim jacket on top.
Perform the half-tuck with a slouchy flannel and let a coordinating belt peek out.
Feel like you're in PJs when you wear your flannel pants with high socks and sneakers, but keep things sophisticated with the addition of a tailored coat.
An oversize flannel with structure and exaggerated sleeves is an easy one-and-done look.
Rock two at once: your flannel shirt with a flannel blazer in neutral tones.
Throw a fuzzy sweater over a flannel skirt and play up the set with flashy shoes.
Bring ladylike appeal to a chunky flannel when you wear your socks with Mary Janes.
Layer a casual, loose flannel over a flashy pearl sweater and add oomph with a pair of suede boots.
A black and white flannel makes for the perfect foundation underneath your boxy blazer and patterned silk scarf.
Fuzzy flannel looks even more lavish with the addition of added texture. A furry hemline, for example, does the trick.
