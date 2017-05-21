 Skip Nav
Master Gingham Print With 14 Easy Outfits

Master Gingham Print With 14 Easy Outfits

Before you doubt the power of gingham, you'll want to scroll through your 'gram. The print is back in full force this season whether it's in the form of a ruffled blouse or an off-the-shoulder dress. Not only are bloggers loving the Spring trend, but we too are head over heels for the print again. One of our must-have items for April is even a gingham printed skirt.

Trust us, anyone can pull off these checks. All you need is a bit of inspiration to get you started. Ahead, we found 14 easy ways to style gingham for 2017 and included the trendiest print pieces to buy now. Get your gingham game on, ladies.

8 Spring Trends to Shop Right Now

Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig
1 Go Sweet and Flirty With a Ruffled Dress

A post shared by Enchanting Elegance (@amandabrezovsky) on

2 Gingham Outerwear Will Definitely Make You Stand Out

A post shared by Sarah & Philippa (@wearetwinset) on

3 Pair With Bright Colors Like These Pants

A post shared by by Danielle (@weworewhat) on

4 Layer a Tee Under Your Gingham Top

A post shared by Stella-Uzo (@jadorefashion) on

5 Skip the Black-and-White-Checkered Squares and Opt For Red

A post shared by Noelle Downing 🌹 (@noelledowning) on

6 Give a Twirl in a Gingham Miniskirt

A post shared by Amy | The Luxi Look (@theluxilook) on

7 Or Go Long and Style With a Denim Jacket

A post shared by larkreynolds (@larkreynolds) on

8 Wear a Gingham Swimsuit to the Beach

A post shared by Karina Anne Hunt (@karinaannehunt) on

9 Step Up Your Blazer Game With the Checkered Print

A post shared by Myriam (@myri__m) on

10 Don't Be Afraid to Wear a Gingham Jumpsuit

A post shared by 🐬SOPHIE💚HANNAH🦄RICHARDSON (@sophiehannahrichardson) on

11 Look For Mixed Prints Like This Gingham and Floral Shirt

A post shared by Edita Maciulyte 💟 (@ymsblog) on

12 It's a Yes For This Crop Top (and Matching Choker)

A post shared by Mareta Surry (@maretathreads) on

13 Wear the Print With a Black Tee, a Denim Vest, and Mules

A post shared by Di Mai (@di.mai) on

14 Feeling Hesitant? Test Out the Trend on Your Shoes First

A post shared by Oren 🍊 (@florencia_yang) on

Now get your gingham game on with some shopping below!

River Island
Womens Black gingham tankle tie block heel sandals
from River Island
$90
shopbop.com
VETIVER Brigitte Dress
from shopbop.com
$187
Rosie Assoulin
Iris Off-the-shoulder Ruffled Gingham Seersucker Top - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,395
Banana Republic
Gingham Maxi Dress
from Banana Republic
$158
Solid & Striped
WOMEN'S ANNE-MARIE GINGHAM ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT
from Barneys Warehouse
$168
Topshop
Gingham crinkle shorts
from Topshop
$55
Sanctuary
Gingham Off-The-Shoulder Top
from Macy's
$79
NET-A-PORTER.COM
Sandy Liang - Mercury Cutout Gingham-paneled Striped Cotton Shirt - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$360
Lovers + Friends
x REVOLVE Lisa Skirt
from REVOLVE
$148
Neiman Marcus
n/nicholas Gingham Draped Sleeve Crop Top, Black/Blue
from Neiman Marcus
$275
Simone Rocha
Ruffled Asymmetric Printed Silk Midi Dress - Burgundy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,210
J.Crew
Women's Solid Lapel Puckered Gingham Blazer
from Nordstrom
$178
Sonia Rykiel
Multi Gingham Wool Trench Coat
from Avenue32
$1,445
Veronica Beard
Gingham Picnic Box Mini Skirt
from Intermix
$395
Suno
Broderie anglaise-trimmed gingham cotton mini dress
from The Outnet
$495 $198
Marissa Webb
Effy Gingham Blouse
from shopbop.com
$425
Caroline Constas
Amelia Ruffle Top
from shopbop.com
$485 $291
River Island
Womens Black gingham button down midi skirt
from River Island
$64
Corey Lynn Calter
Gingham Off-The-Shoulder Dress
from Anthropologie
$158
Maje
Tie-front Gingham Cotton Mini Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$275
Miss Selfridge
Gingham Fluted Sleeve Top
from Asos
$55
Asos
Red Gingham Deconstructed Midi Skirt
from Asos
$51
Madewell
Women's Smocked Gingham Off The Shoulder Top
from Nordstrom
$72 $49.99
Tibi
Boat Neck Dress
from shopbop.com
$450
Clayton
Gingham Rodney Dress
from shopbop.com
$117
KENDALL + KYLIE
Knot-Front Halter Top, Gingham
from Neiman Marcus
$98 $34.30
