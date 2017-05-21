5/21/17 5/21/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Street Style How to Wear Gingham Print Master Gingham Print With 14 Easy Outfits May 21, 2017 by Marina Liao 177 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Before you doubt the power of gingham, you'll want to scroll through your 'gram. The print is back in full force this season whether it's in the form of a ruffled blouse or an off-the-shoulder dress. Not only are bloggers loving the Spring trend, but we too are head over heels for the print again. One of our must-have items for April is even a gingham printed skirt. Trust us, anyone can pull off these checks. All you need is a bit of inspiration to get you started. Ahead, we found 14 easy ways to style gingham for 2017 and included the trendiest print pieces to buy now. Get your gingham game on, ladies. Related8 Spring Trends to Shop Right Now Shop Brands River Island · Rosie Assoulin · Banana Republic · Solid & Striped · Topshop · Sanctuary · Lovers + Friends · Simone Rocha · J.Crew · Sonia Rykiel · Veronica Beard · Suno · Marissa Webb · Caroline Constas · Corey Lynn Calter · Maje · Miss Selfridge · Asos · Madewell · Tibi · Clayton · KENDALL + KYLIE Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig 1 Go Sweet and Flirty With a Ruffled Dress A post shared by Enchanting Elegance (@amandabrezovsky) on Mar 30, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT 2 Gingham Outerwear Will Definitely Make You Stand Out A post shared by Sarah & Philippa (@wearetwinset) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:21am PDT 3 Pair With Bright Colors Like These Pants A post shared by by Danielle (@weworewhat) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:10am PDT 4 Layer a Tee Under Your Gingham Top A post shared by Stella-Uzo (@jadorefashion) on Mar 11, 2017 at 2:34pm PST 5 Skip the Black-and-White-Checkered Squares and Opt For Red A post shared by Noelle Downing 🌹 (@noelledowning) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:04am PDT 6 Give a Twirl in a Gingham Miniskirt A post shared by Amy | The Luxi Look (@theluxilook) on Apr 5, 2017 at 8:28am PDT 7 Or Go Long and Style With a Denim Jacket A post shared by larkreynolds (@larkreynolds) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:12am PDT 8 Wear a Gingham Swimsuit to the Beach A post shared by Karina Anne Hunt (@karinaannehunt) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:13am PST 9 Step Up Your Blazer Game With the Checkered Print A post shared by Myriam (@myri__m) on Apr 5, 2017 at 8:09am PDT 10 Don't Be Afraid to Wear a Gingham Jumpsuit A post shared by 🐬SOPHIE💚HANNAH🦄RICHARDSON (@sophiehannahrichardson) on Apr 5, 2017 at 7:05am PDT 11 Look For Mixed Prints Like This Gingham and Floral Shirt A post shared by Edita Maciulyte 💟 (@ymsblog) on Apr 5, 2017 at 7:37am PDT 12 It's a Yes For This Crop Top (and Matching Choker) A post shared by Mareta Surry (@maretathreads) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:52am PDT 13 Wear the Print With a Black Tee, a Denim Vest, and Mules A post shared by Di Mai (@di.mai) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:49am PDT 14 Feeling Hesitant? Test Out the Trend on Your Shoes First A post shared by Oren 🍊 (@florencia_yang) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:43am PDT Now get your gingham game on with some shopping below! Share this post Fashion InstagramsStyle How ToStreet StyleTrendsShopping