28 Fashionable Ways to Wear Your Scarf This Season

If there's one accessory we always have on hand once the temperatures fall, it's a soft and cozy scarf. Scarves come in all sorts of lengths, colors, and even levels of heft, so they work with your outfit, no matter the occasion. So whether your go-to is a silk scarf tied tight or an oversize knit designed to toss over your favorite coat, here are 28 ways to wear this comfy wardrobe staple.

— Additional reporting by Aemilia Madden

Asos
Supersoft Long Woven Scarf With Tassels
$19
from Asos
Asos
Oversized Square Scarf In White Based Plaid
$29
from Asos
Weekday
Soft Touch Scarf
$40
from Asos
Burberry
Lightweight Check Wool Cashmere Scarf
$425
from Burberry
The Elder Statesman
M'O Exclusive Heavy Jersey Dyed Scarf
$535
from MODA OPERANDI
Dolce & Gabbana
Black Floral-Print Silk Headscarf
$545
from MODA OPERANDI
Donni Charm
Trio Wool Scarf
$260
from MODA OPERANDI
Genuine People
Wool Raw Hem Scarf
$120
from Genuine People
Genuine People
Silk Floral Scarf
$85
from Genuine People
Genuine People
Large Wool Scarf
$85
from Genuine People
Talbots
Plaid Fringe Wrap
$79.50
from Talbots
Rag & Bone
Francie scarf
$250
from Rag & Bone
Gucci
Crystal bee silk scarf with mink pocket
$2,100
from Gucci
Talbots
Tinsel Plaid Fringe Wrap
$79.50
from Talbots
Tibi
Fringe Scarf
$175
from Tibi
Club Monaco
Bedford Block Scarf
$129.50
from Club Monaco
Everlane
The Wool-Cashmere Rib Scarf
$40
from Everlane
Gucci
GG jacquard knitted scarf with Web
$310
from Gucci
Unreal Fur Landscape Scarf
$109
from unrealfur.com
Style It With a Monochrome Ensemble
Pair It With a Colorful Coat
Style It With a Fuzzy Sweater and Red Trousers
Style It With a Pleated Skirt and Newsboy Cap
Make Your Scarf the Focal Point of Your Ensemble
Style It With an All Green Ensemble
Wear a Unique Scarf With a Turtleneck and Distressed Jeans
Style a Thin Scarf With a White Trench Coat
Wear a Black Scarf With Red Track-Inspired Pants
Style Your Scarf With a Pair of Ankle Boots
Wear Your Scarf with a Green Dress and Lace-Up Boots
Style a Silk Scarf With a White Sweater and Silver Shoes
Wear a Printed Red Scarf With a Matching Dress and Feathered Heels
Cozy Up With a Thin Scarf and a Sleek White Coat
Keep It Simple With a Black Scarf and a Trench Coat
Accessorize Your Scarf With PVC Heels
Wear a Fuzzy Scarf With a Colorblock Dress
Let a Yellow Scarf Take Center Stage
Look Business Casual With a Silk Scarf and a Checkered Blazer
Style a Puffy Scarf With Thigh-High Boots
Mix Your Yellows and Oranges
Style a Plaid Scarf With High-Waisted Jeans
Style a Bright Scarf With an All-White Ensemble
Style a Knitted Scarf With a Purple Duster
Wear a Logo-Covered Scarf With a Black Ensemble
Style a Fuzzy Scarf With a Wrap Blouse
Choose a Pink Scarf and Style It With Red Boots
Match Your Scarf With Your Sock Boots
