What's the harm in wearing an all-white outfit during the Fall? Absolutely nothing. In fact, the light shade helps make the longer work days feel brighter, and it's a smart way to transition your Summer pieces over — that way you don't have to stow everything away just because the temperature's dropping.

That "no white after Labor Day" rule has long been cast aside, and that's only confirmed by the lovely, long-sleeved maxis and billowy-sleeved tops our favorite retailers are offering in ivory and cream. Ahead, we have a few easy tricks for tackling the monochrome look once the heat subsides. So trade in your sandals for pumps or sneakers and layer up on those breathable fabrics. You're going to feel fabulous.