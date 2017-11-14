 Skip Nav
17 Initial Jewelry Gifts That Will Make Anyone Feel Extra Special This Holiday

It's no secret that finding the perfect gift for a loved one can often be challenging. But this year, you can surprise them with an extra special personalized present and get them unique jewelry with their initial on it. These are delicate pieces they can wear every day, so they'll get a lot of use out of them. We made it easy and rounded up a list of choices that either come with a letter already on them, or that you can customize. From rings and bracelets to earrings and necklaces, we found a wide variety of fun picks.

Kate Spade
You name it round pendant
$148
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Necklaces
Sarah Chloe
Gold Stackable Initial Ring
$69
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Sarah Chloe Rings
NET-A-PORTER.COM Earrings
Catbird - Alphabet 14-karat Gold Earring
$48
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Earrings
BaubleBar
Morse Code Cuff
$32
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Bracelets
Nashelle
Women's 14K-Gold Fill Initial Disc Necklace
$73
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nashelle Necklaces
Chloé
Alphabet Gold-tone Ring
$325
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Chloé Rings
Moon and Lola
Nala Elephant Initial Pendant Necklace, 16"L
$168
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Moon and Lola Necklaces
Etsy Bridesmaid' Jewelry
Etsy Personalized Initial Birthstone Ring
$26
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Bridesmaid' Jewelry
Charming charlie
Pavé ‘K’ Initial Stud Earrings
$10
from Charming charlie
Buy Now See more Charming charlie Earrings
Nashelle
Women's Initial Heart Bracelet
$80
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nashelle Bracelets
Kate Spade
Forever mine initial ring
$32
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Rings
Etsy Necklaces
Etsy Initial Choker Necklace, Gold Name Choker, Simple Choker Gold, Chain Choker, Personalized Initial Ne
$30
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Necklaces
LOFT
Initial Stretch Bracelet Set
$24.50
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Bracelets
Mark & Graham Necklaces
Maya Brenner Asymmetrical Initial Necklace
$120
from Mark & Graham
Buy Now See more Mark & Graham Necklaces
BaubleBar
Initial Bar Pendant
$38
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Necklaces
HSN Bracelets
MBM Initials Disc Bracelet
$60
from HSN
Buy Now See more HSN Bracelets
Journee Collection
Initial Stud Earrings
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Journee Collection Earrings
Kate Spade You Name It Pendant
Sarah Chloe Stackable Initial Rings
Catbird Alphabet Gold Earring
BaubleBar Morse Code Cuff
Nashelle Initial Disc Necklace
Chloé Alphabet Ring
Moon and Lola Nala Initial Necklace
Personalized Initial Birthstone Ring
Charming Charlie Pavé Earrings
Nashelle Initial Heart Bracelet
Kate Spade Forever Mine Initial Ring
Initial Choker Necklace
Loft Initial Stretch Bracelet Set
Maya Brenner Initial Necklace
BaubleBar Initial Bar Pendant
Initial Disc Bracelet
Journee Initial Stud Earrings
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsPersonalized GiftsPersonalized JewelryGift GuideHolidayJewelryShopping
