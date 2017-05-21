 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Indonesian Bride Wore the Most "Liked" Wedding Dress on Instagram
Cannes Film Festival
Every Can't-Miss Look That's Hit the Cannes Red Carpet So Far
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Will Win You Over With Her Wedding Dress
Soma
How to Find Your Own Bra Size Right at Home
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 10  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Indonesian Bride Wore the Most "Liked" Wedding Dress on Instagram

Indonesian bride Intan Azzahra and her groom, Zendhy Zaen, had a wedding fit for a prince and princess. The couple aren't technically royals, but that didn't stop them from throwing an extravagant wedding where the bride had not one but two Cinderella-esque wedding gowns. The bride's Cinderella gown caused a major social media frenzy, garnering over 200,000 "likes" on Instagram — that makes it the most "liked" wedding dress ever.

For her first dress, Intan wore a custom creation by Indonesian designer Ivan Gunawan, featuring delicate beading on the sleeves and bodice and a train made of soft cascading tulle and more beads. Like a royal, Intan even wore a bejeweled pearl crown to complete her look. But she didn't stop there.

Later on, she changed into a fiery-red gown that — if possible — was pouffier than her first. The design flared out at the shoulders, and layers of feathers trailed all the way down her dress. She, of course, accessorized with a second gold crown, and her guests were in red and gold, too. Read on to see all of the bride's looks from every angle.

Related
This Lebanese Bride's Custom Wedding Dress Was So Magical, It Got Its Own Hashtag

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Fashion InstagramsWedding Dresses
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Humor
8 Ways to Use Your Wedding Dress After Divorce
by Laura Lifshitz
Saint Laurent Sparkly Boots
Celebrity Style
by Marina Liao
Stylish Things to Buy at Target
Target
The 2 Things This Fashion Editor Always Shops at Target
by Sarah Wasilak
Selena Gomez
18 Selena Gomez Bikinigrams That Prove She's Definitely a 10
by Sarah Wasilak
Swimsuits For All Baywatch Campaign
ashley graham
This Swim Campaign Includes a Red-Hot Baywatch Suit at Every Size
by Sarah Wasilak
Hannah Bronfman Wedding Style Pictures
Hannah Bronfman
by Marina Liao
Oreo Unicorn Cookie Pops
Get the Dish
Lisa Frank-ophiles Need to Make These Unicorn Oreo Pops ASAP
by Brandi Milloy
Summer Outfit Ideas For Plus-Size
Summer
by Julia Malacoff
Ombre Wedding Dress Trend
Wedding
12 Brides Went Ombré on Their Wedding Dresses — and the Results Are Stunning
by Marina Liao
What to Know Before Buying a Wedding Dress
Wedding Dresses
What No One Tells You About Shopping For Your Wedding Dress
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Melania Trump Wears Ralph Lauren Collection Pants
Melania Trump
Melania Trump's Pants Have a Small, but Important Detail You Shouldn't Miss
by Marina Liao
Ayesha Curry's Key Lime Pie With Cinnamon Toast Crunch
ayesha curry
by Brandi Milloy
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds