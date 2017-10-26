Ivanka Trump's Custom Wedding Dress Was Accessorized With $220,000 Worth of Diamonds

Ivanka Trump married media mogul Jared Kushner back in October 2009. The lavish celebration took place at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ. For her big day, Ivanka wore a custom-made Vera Wang gown that was actually inspired by Grace Kelly. The wedding dress featured layers of Chantilly and Lyon lace and three-quarter sleeves.

Ivanka accessorized with a staggering $220,000 worth of diamonds from the Ivanka Trump Collection. (Her earrings alone cost a whopping $130,000.) Ivanka's stepmother Melania Trump wore a purple Dior Haute Couture gown that cost around $100,000. The gown weighed 50 pounds and required 28 seamstresses to make. Keep reading to have a look at the extravagant wedding ahead.