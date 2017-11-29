Jackets to Wear With Dresses | Outfit Ideas
8 Types of Coats That Will Actually Look Cute With Your Fancy Holiday Dress
Planning the perfect holiday outfit is tricky enough, but factor in a dip in temps and a possibility of snow, and you're left wondering which warm coat will pair best with that fancy dress. You might be able to get away with your puffer or peacoat, but you need some inspiration of how to style it. And for that, it's time to turn to those who do it best: bloggers.
Ahead, we've rounded up some stylish combinations we found on their feeds to get you to holiday season ready. Scroll through for a few ideas, then shop our top picks to solve this Winter styling dilemma.
Pellobello Fluffy Feather Fever Jacket
$248
Haddie Faux-Fur Jacket
$95
Pellobello Fluffy Feather Fever Multi-Color Jacket - 100% Exclusive
$274
Asymmetrical Zip Faux Leather Jacket
$150 $66.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Balfern Leather Biker Jacket
$560
Plaid Jacquard Knit Ruana
$185
Charlotte Reversible Check Wool Cape
$950
from Saks Fifth Avenue
BLANKNYC Suede Moto Jacket - 100% Exclusive
$198
Marc New York Plus Wendy Notched Collar Coat
$199 $125
VINCE CAMUTO Plus Split Sleeve Blazer
$154
