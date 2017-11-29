8 Types of Coats That Will Actually Look Cute With Your Fancy Holiday Dress

Planning the perfect holiday outfit is tricky enough, but factor in a dip in temps and a possibility of snow, and you're left wondering which warm coat will pair best with that fancy dress. You might be able to get away with your puffer or peacoat, but you need some inspiration of how to style it. And for that, it's time to turn to those who do it best: bloggers.

Ahead, we've rounded up some stylish combinations we found on their feeds to get you to holiday season ready. Scroll through for a few ideas, then shop our top picks to solve this Winter styling dilemma.

— Additional reporting by Samantha Sutton