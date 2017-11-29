 Skip Nav
8 Types of Coats That Will Actually Look Cute With Your Fancy Holiday Dress
8 Types of Coats That Will Actually Look Cute With Your Fancy Holiday Dress

Planning the perfect holiday outfit is tricky enough, but factor in a dip in temps and a possibility of snow, and you're left wondering which warm coat will pair best with that fancy dress. You might be able to get away with your puffer or peacoat, but you need some inspiration of how to style it. And for that, it's time to turn to those who do it best: bloggers.

Ahead, we've rounded up some stylish combinations we found on their feeds to get you to holiday season ready. Scroll through for a few ideas, then shop our top picks to solve this Winter styling dilemma.

— Additional reporting by Samantha Sutton

A Leather Jacket
Post
Post
Something Furry
Post
Post
Blazer
Post
Post
A Solid Wool Option
Post
Post
A Puffer Coat
Post
Post
Suede
Post
A Matching Coat
Post
Post
Pellobello Fluffy Feather Jacket
BB Dakota Haddie Jacket
Pellobello Fluffy Feather Jacket
Lucky Brand Leather Jacket
AllSaints Balfern Leather Jacket
Acne Studios Chryse Coat
Acne Studios Lorin Coat
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
