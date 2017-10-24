Janel Parrish's Engagement Ring
This Pretty Little Liars Star's Engagement Ring Glistens Like You Wouldn't Believe
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
This Pretty Little Liars Star's Engagement Ring Glistens Like You Wouldn't Believe
Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parrish is engaged to Chris Long, and she "can't stop staring" at her stunning, rectangle-shaped diamond ring from jeweler Jean Dousset. Well, Janel, we wouldn't be able to take our eyes off our own ring finger either. Aside from a stone that glistens as the light catches it from every angle, Janel's new bling sits atop a rose gold band embellished with just a few more diamonds. NBD. Read on to get a close-up, then shop some inspired styles if you're now itching for a new accessory. We definitely don't blame you.
0previous images
-26more images