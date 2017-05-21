5/21/17 5/21/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston Wearing Soludos Espadrille Sandals Jennifer Aniston's Already Wearing the Shoe of the Summer May 21, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 1.3K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. In the Summer of 2016, Jennifer Aniston kept her Burberry wedges on repeat. She bought them in two neutral colorways, a promising move to make when you know you've found a style that's comfortable and versatile. The actress, who always maintains effortless street style, stepped out in West Hollywood, CA, in a pair of boyfriend jeans, a fitted military jacket, and Soludos leather sandals with an espadrille platform. While these shoes are a few inches lower than her Burberry pairs, they're certainly more suitable for running errands on a relaxing afternoon. Scroll to take a look, then shop Jen's pair along with similar options, before she scoops up every colorway. RelatedSo This Is the Secret to Jennifer Aniston's Effortless Street Style Shop Brands Soludos · See by Chloe · Sole Society · Jeffrey Campbell Image Source: FameFlynet Image Source: FameFlynet Image Source: FameFlynet Image Source: FameFlynet Image Source: FameFlynet Share this post Spring 2017Celebrity Street StyleSoludosSpring FashionEspadrillesGet The LookCelebrity StyleShoesShoppingJennifer Aniston