Jennifer Aniston's Already Wearing the Shoe of the Summer

In the Summer of 2016, Jennifer Aniston kept her Burberry wedges on repeat. She bought them in two neutral colorways, a promising move to make when you know you've found a style that's comfortable and versatile.

The actress, who always maintains effortless street style, stepped out in West Hollywood, CA, in a pair of boyfriend jeans, a fitted military jacket, and Soludos leather sandals with an espadrille platform. While these shoes are a few inches lower than her Burberry pairs, they're certainly more suitable for running errands on a relaxing afternoon.

