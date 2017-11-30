37 Pretty Pieces of Jewelry No Fashion Girl Can Resist, and All Under $100

Diamonds — scratch that — all jewelry is a girl's best friend. Whether you wear a classic pair of studs or prefer to stack on the midi rings, these little touches can completely change the look and feel of your entire outfit.

More importantly, jewelry never has to be expensive to appear stunning. Sure most fashion girls dream of owning a Cartier "Love" bracelet (one day), but there is no greater satisfaction than scooping up an exquisite piece for a fraction of the price. You don't even have to look too far to find affordable yet pretty jewelry, just keep reading to see our 37 picks. Bonus: the luxe-looking pieces are all under $100.