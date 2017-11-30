 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
37 Pretty Pieces of Jewelry No Fashion Girl Can Resist, and All Under $100
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
37 Pretty Pieces of Jewelry No Fashion Girl Can Resist, and All Under $100

Diamonds — scratch that — all jewelry is a girl's best friend. Whether you wear a classic pair of studs or prefer to stack on the midi rings, these little touches can completely change the look and feel of your entire outfit.

More importantly, jewelry never has to be expensive to appear stunning. Sure most fashion girls dream of owning a Cartier "Love" bracelet (one day), but there is no greater satisfaction than scooping up an exquisite piece for a fraction of the price. You don't even have to look too far to find affordable yet pretty jewelry, just keep reading to see our 37 picks. Bonus: the luxe-looking pieces are all under $100.

Related
25 Watches to Gift to the Girl With a Serious Jewelry Obsession
Madewell
Face It Earrings
$34
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Madewell Earrings
Venessa Arizaga
Let It Bee Bracelet
$55 $38.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Venessa Arizaga Bracelets
Anthropologie
Dainty Stone Ankle Bracelet
$38
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Bracelets
Majorica
Women's Round Simulated Pearl Stud Earrings
$50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Majorica Bridal Jewelry
BaubleBar
Women's Tris 3-Piece Stacking Ring Set
$68
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Rings
DYLANLEX
dlnlx by Spear Necklace
$98
from DYLANLEX
Buy Now See more DYLANLEX Necklaces
NET-A-PORTER.COM Earrings
Catbird - Alphabet 14-karat Gold Earring
$48
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Earrings
Moon and Lola
Women's 'Script Font' Personalized Nameplate Pendant Necklace
$48
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Moon and Lola Necklaces
Vanessa Mooney
X REVOLVE Gemstone Earrings
$55
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Vanessa Mooney Earrings
Dogeared
Friendship Anchor Reminder Necklace Necklace
$48
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Dogeared Necklaces
Argentovivo
Women's Personalized Script Bar Pendant Necklace
$98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Argentovivo Necklaces
shopbop.com Earrings
Blossom Box Chandelier Imitation Pearl Earrings
$84 $67.20
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Earrings
Jules Smith Designs
Women's Tulum Signet Ring
$40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jules Smith Designs Rings
Ted Baker
Women's Sweetheart Stud Earrings
$35
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Earrings
Kate Spade
Women's Bright Ideas Drop Earrings
$58
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Earrings
Nordstrom Rings
Women's Nakamol Design Quartz Statement Ring
$55
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rings
Tory Burch
Logo Circle Stud Earrings
$78
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Earrings
Nordstrom Earrings
Women's Cristabelle Crystal Fringe Shoulder Duster Earrings
$38
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Earrings
Madewell
Glider Bangle Bracelet
$24
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Bracelets
Deepa Gurnani
Deepa by Charlotte Earrings
$60
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Deepa Gurnani Earrings
Swarovski
Duo Evil Eye Pendant, Blue, Mixed plating
$99
from Swarovski
Buy Now See more Swarovski Necklaces
J.Crew
Colorful floral hoop earrings
$65
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Earrings
Nashelle
Women's Initial Heart Bracelet
$80
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nashelle Bracelets
NET-A-PORTER.COM Earrings
I+I II - Gold-plated Earrings
$75
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Earrings
Nadri
Women's Pave Hinged Crossover Bracelet (Nordstrom Exclusive)
$90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nadri Bracelets
House Of Harlow
Plated Five Station Black Leather Necklace Necklace
$75
from Zappos
Buy Now See more House Of Harlow Necklaces
Nordstrom Rings
Women's Cz By Kenneth Jay Lane 'Explosion' Cubic Zirconia Cocktail Ring
$45
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rings
Alex and Ani
Women's Harry Potter(TM) Glasses Wrap Ring
$38
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Alex and Ani Rings
Kendra Scott
Women's Petunia Ear Crawlers
$90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kendra Scott Earrings
Monica Vinader
Siren Topaz Band Ring
$75.70
from Harrods
Buy Now See more Monica Vinader Rings
BaubleBar
Myan Fan Drop Earrings
$48
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings
Alice + Olivia
Stace Face Ring
$75
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Rings
Gorjana
Nora Choker Necklace, 12"
$60
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Gorjana Necklaces
Reformation
Soko Maxi Twisted Sia Studs
$66
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Women's Fashion
Kate Spade
Bow Drop Earrings
$78
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Earrings
TrueFacet Bracelets
14K Yellow Gold Classic Figaro Chain Ankle Bracelet
$79
from TrueFacet
Buy Now See more TrueFacet Bracelets
Madewell Face It Earrings
Venessa Arizaga Bracelet
Anthropologie Ankle Bracelet
Majorica Pearl Earrings
BaubleBar Ring Set
DYLANLEX Spear Necklace
Catbird Earring
Moon and Lola Necklace
Vanessa Mooney x Revolve Earrings
Dogeared Necklace
Argentovivo Pendant Necklace
Blossom Box Earrings
Jules Smith Signet Ring
Ted Baker Earrings
Kate Spade Earrings
Nakamol Design Ring
Tory Burch Stud Earrings
Cristabelle Duster Earrings
Madewell Bracelet
Deepa Gurnani Deepa Earrings
Tai Double Strand Bracelet
Swarovski Pendant
J.Crew Earrings
Nashelle Initial Heart Bracelet
I+I II Earrings
Nadri Bracelet
House of Harlow Necklace
Cz By Kenneth Jay Lane Ring
Alex and Ani Harry Potter Ring
Kendra Scott Ear Crawlers
Monica Vinader Ring
6
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $100Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionPersonalized GiftsGift GuideHolidayJewelryShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Madewell
Face It Earrings
from shopbop.com
$34
Venessa Arizaga
Let It Bee Bracelet
from shopbop.com
$55$38.50
Anthropologie
Dainty Stone Ankle Bracelet
from Anthropologie
$38
Majorica
Women's Round Simulated Pearl Stud Earrings
from Nordstrom
$50
BaubleBar
Women's Tris 3-Piece Stacking Ring Set
from Nordstrom
$68
DYLANLEX
dlnlx by Spear Necklace
from DYLANLEX
$98
NET-A-PORTER.COM
Catbird - Alphabet 14-karat Gold Earring
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$48
Moon and Lola
Women's 'Script Font' Personalized Nameplate Pendant Necklace
from Nordstrom
$48
Vanessa Mooney
X REVOLVE Gemstone Earrings
from REVOLVE
$55
Dogeared
Friendship Anchor Reminder Necklace Necklace
from Zappos
$48
Argentovivo
Women's Personalized Script Bar Pendant Necklace
from Nordstrom
$98
shopbop.com
Blossom Box Chandelier Imitation Pearl Earrings
from shopbop.com
$84$67.20
Jules Smith Designs
Women's Tulum Signet Ring
from Nordstrom
$40
Ted Baker
Women's Sweetheart Stud Earrings
from Nordstrom
$35
Kate Spade
Women's Bright Ideas Drop Earrings
from Nordstrom
$58
Nordstrom
Women's Nakamol Design Quartz Statement Ring
from Nordstrom
$55
Tory Burch
Logo Circle Stud Earrings
from shopbop.com
$78
Nordstrom
Women's Cristabelle Crystal Fringe Shoulder Duster Earrings
from Nordstrom
$38
Madewell
Glider Bangle Bracelet
from Madewell
$24
Deepa Gurnani
Deepa by Charlotte Earrings
from shopbop.com
$60
Swarovski
Duo Evil Eye Pendant, Blue, Mixed plating
from Swarovski
$99
J.Crew
Colorful floral hoop earrings
from J.Crew
$65
Nashelle
Women's Initial Heart Bracelet
from Nordstrom
$80
NET-A-PORTER.COM
I+I II - Gold-plated Earrings
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$75
Nadri
Women's Pave Hinged Crossover Bracelet (Nordstrom Exclusive)
from Nordstrom
$90
House Of Harlow
Plated Five Station Black Leather Necklace Necklace
from Zappos
$75
Nordstrom
Women's Cz By Kenneth Jay Lane 'Explosion' Cubic Zirconia Cocktail Ring
from Nordstrom
$45
Alex and Ani
Women's Harry Potter(TM) Glasses Wrap Ring
from Nordstrom
$38
Kendra Scott
Women's Petunia Ear Crawlers
from Nordstrom
$90
Monica Vinader
Siren Topaz Band Ring
from Harrods
$75.70
BaubleBar
Myan Fan Drop Earrings
from Anthropologie
$48
Alice + Olivia
Stace Face Ring
from shopbop.com
$75
Gorjana
Nora Choker Necklace, 12"
from Bloomingdale's
$60
Reformation
Soko Maxi Twisted Sia Studs
from Reformation
$66
Kate Spade
Bow Drop Earrings
from Lord & Taylor
$78
TrueFacet
14K Yellow Gold Classic Figaro Chain Ankle Bracelet
from TrueFacet
$79
Shop More
Anthropologie Bracelets SHOP MORE
Anthropologie
Serefina Agate Wrap Bracelet
from Anthropologie
$48$29.95
Anthropologie
Atelier Paulin Spell It Out Bracelet
from Anthropologie
$250
Anthropologie
Penny Wrap Bracelet
from Anthropologie
$48
Anthropologie
Joslyn Teardrop Cuff Bracelet
from Anthropologie
$44
Elizabeth Cole
Poppy Cuff Bracelet
from Anthropologie
$308
Tory Burch Earrings SHOP MORE
Tory Burch
Women's Beaded Tassel Drop
from Nordstrom
$148
Tory Burch
Art Deco Statement Clip On Earrings
from shopbop.com
$198
Tory Burch
Women's Logo Stud Earrings
from Nordstrom
$78
Tory Burch
Women's Large Drop Earrings
from Nordstrom
$198
Tory Burch
Rope Clover Stud Earrings
from Bloomingdale's
$98
Alex and Ani Rings SHOP MORE
Alex and Ani
HARRY POTTERTM Glasses Ring Wrap
from Alex and Ani
$28
Alex and Ani
Moon and Star Ring Wrap
from Alex and Ani
$28$22.40
Alex and Ani
Wonder Woman Ring Wrap
from Alex and Ani
$38$30.40
Alex and Ani
Snake Ring Wrap
from Alex and Ani
$28$14.99
Alex and Ani
Mermaid Ring Wrap
from Alex and Ani
$28$22.40
Madewell Earrings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
gift guide
100+ Gifts the Woman in Your Life Will Fall Head Over Heels For
by Hilary White
Holiday Entertainment
2015 POPSUGAR Gift Guide: 100 Presents For Everyone on Your List!
by Brittney Stephens
Gift Guide
131 Gifts Fit For a (Disney) Princess
by Tara Block
Holiday Entertainment
Shop POPSUGAR's 100 Best Gifts Under $100!
by Brittney Stephens
Venessa Arizaga Bracelets AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
10 Adorable Goodies to Split With Your BFF
by Macy Cate Williams
Sisters
Give Your Sister the Best Gift Ever With These 25 Ideas
by Tara Block
Gift Guide
65 Nostalgic Stocking Stuffers For '90s Girls
by Tara Block
Find Your Happy
73 Uplifting Holiday Gifts
by Ashley Paige
Dogeared Necklaces AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Mother's Day
30 Pieces of Jewelry to Give Your Mom on Her Special Day
by Alessandra Foresto
Geek Culture
22 Gifts For the Bravest Gryffindors
by Tara Block
Holiday Living
100+ Harry Potter Gifts For Every Hogwarts House
by Tara Block
Alessandra Ambrosio
Let Alessandra Ambrosio Convince You to Give Denim on Denim a Try This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Kate Spade Earrings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
50 Sparkly Gifts For the Glitter-Obsessed Girl
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping Guide
50 Fun and Affordable Gifts For Three Kings' Day
by Kelsey Garcia
Holiday Living
78 Gifts For Women That Won't Break the Bank
by Tara Block
Gift Guide
80 Perfect Presents For Every Woman in Your Life
by Macy Cate Williams
Anthropologie Bracelets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
peacelovestyleblog
kj.loya
peacelovestyleblog
barefootinla
Tory Burch Earrings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
amandaafaber
amixofmin
jolimentblog
girlwithcurves
Alex and Ani Rings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jenniferpickeringfashion
wearoutthewordsprn
wearoutthewordsprn
wearoutthewordsprn
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds