Jewelry Gifts Under $100
37 Pretty Pieces of Jewelry No Fashion Girl Can Resist, and All Under $100
Diamonds — scratch that — all jewelry is a girl's best friend. Whether you wear a classic pair of studs or prefer to stack on the midi rings, these little touches can completely change the look and feel of your entire outfit.
More importantly, jewelry never has to be expensive to appear stunning. Sure most fashion girls dream of owning a Cartier "Love" bracelet (one day), but there is no greater satisfaction than scooping up an exquisite piece for a fraction of the price. You don't even have to look too far to find affordable yet pretty jewelry, just keep reading to see our 37 picks. Bonus: the luxe-looking pieces are all under $100.
Let It Bee Bracelet
$55 $38.50
Dainty Stone Ankle Bracelet
$38
from Anthropologie
Women's Round Simulated Pearl Stud Earrings
$50
Women's Tris 3-Piece Stacking Ring Set
$68
Catbird - Alphabet 14-karat Gold Earring
$48
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Women's 'Script Font' Personalized Nameplate Pendant Necklace
$48
X REVOLVE Gemstone Earrings
$55
from REVOLVE
Friendship Anchor Reminder Necklace Necklace
$48
from Zappos
Women's Personalized Script Bar Pendant Necklace
$98
Blossom Box Chandelier Imitation Pearl Earrings
$84 $67.20
Women's Tulum Signet Ring
$40
Women's Bright Ideas Drop Earrings
$58
Women's Nakamol Design Quartz Statement Ring
$55
Women's Cristabelle Crystal Fringe Shoulder Duster Earrings
$38
Deepa by Charlotte Earrings
$60
Duo Evil Eye Pendant, Blue, Mixed plating
$99
from Swarovski
I+I II - Gold-plated Earrings
$75
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Women's Pave Hinged Crossover Bracelet (Nordstrom Exclusive)
$90
Plated Five Station Black Leather Necklace Necklace
$75
from Zappos
Women's Cz By Kenneth Jay Lane 'Explosion' Cubic Zirconia Cocktail Ring
$45
Women's Harry Potter(TM) Glasses Wrap Ring
$38
Soko Maxi Twisted Sia Studs
$66
from Reformation
14K Yellow Gold Classic Figaro Chain Ankle Bracelet
$79
from TrueFacet
