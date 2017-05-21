 Skip Nav
Kate Beckinsale's Dress Was a Fourth of July Treat in the Middle of May
Kate Beckinsale's Dress Was a Fourth of July Treat in the Middle of May

Kate Beckinsale's gown at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards immediately caught our eye thanks to some loud details. The star showed up in a black Zuhair Murad dress featuring multicolored fireworks. The embellishments (literally) exploded across the plunging neckline number and dotted her dress's sheer train, which made it that much sexier. It was an unexpected pattern, especially for the red carpet, but quite fitting since the show is a celebratory night for artists and musicians. It also served as an early nod to the Fourth of July, which reminds us: start planning your outfits now.

