 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
Fashion Month's 9 Most Wearable Trends
Fashion News
You'll Want to Grab These Remaining H&M x Erdem Items Before It's Too Late
Fashion News
This Year's Most Heated Fashion Controversies Caused Major Online Drama
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
From Blushing Bride to Senior Royal — Kate Middleton's Style Evolution

When Kate Middleton exited Westminster Abbey on her wedding day, she walked straight into her new life as a key member of the royal family, leaving behind many of her single-girl style staples. The flirty and floaty dresses, low-cut evening gowns, tousled locks, and thigh-skimming minis became a thing of the past, as she forged her way ahead with a more demure, duchess-worthy wardrobe. However, since her first year as a royal, Kate has been finessing her look to become something that is suitable for a future queen, sure, but also stays true to who she is. We take a look at how Kate's fashion choices have evolved from her first tentative year as the duchess of Cambridge to a more self-assured mom of two.

Hair: Then
Hair: Now
Eyebrows: Then
Eyebrows: Now
Eye Makeup: Then
Eye Makeup: Now
Skin Tone: Then
Skin Tone: Now
Hemlines: Then
Hemlines: Now
Necklines: Then
Necklines: Now
Hats: Then
Hats: Now
Jewelry: Then
Jewelry: Now
Red Carpet: Then
Red Carpet: Now
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The RoyalsKate MiddletonCelebrity Style
The Royals
The Lavish Gifts Kate Middleton Has Received From Prince William
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton's Best Jewelry Gifts From the Royal Family
The Royals
The 18 Most Stunning Pieces of Jewelry Kate Middleton Has Received From the Royal Family
by Marcia Moody
Pictures of the British Royal Family Dancing
The Royals
27 Pictures of the British Royal Family Dancing Their Butts Off
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's Similar Style
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's Twinning Style Moments Might Just Blow Your Mind
by Marcia Moody
Kendall Jenner Saint Laurent Boots on Her Birthday 2017
Kendall Jenner
It Looks Like Kendall Jenner Forgot to Dress Up For Her Birthday — Until You See Her Boots
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds