From Blushing Bride to Senior Royal — Kate Middleton's Style Evolution

When Kate Middleton exited Westminster Abbey on her wedding day, she walked straight into her new life as a key member of the royal family, leaving behind many of her single-girl style staples. The flirty and floaty dresses, low-cut evening gowns, tousled locks, and thigh-skimming minis became a thing of the past, as she forged her way ahead with a more demure, duchess-worthy wardrobe. However, since her first year as a royal, Kate has been finessing her look to become something that is suitable for a future queen, sure, but also stays true to who she is. We take a look at how Kate's fashion choices have evolved from her first tentative year as the duchess of Cambridge to a more self-assured mom of two.