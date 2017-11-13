 Skip Nav
Kohl's
Why Vera Wang Refuses to Design an "OMG, Can I Pull This Off?" Look For Kohl's
Street Style
14 Ways to Wear Your Slip Dress in the Cold — Yes, Really
Style How To
How to Wear Leopard Like a Fashion Girl
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Designer Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat

Kate Middleton always looked good in the clothes that she wore, but something very special happened on April 29, 2011 . . . Not only did she marry the man she loved and enter one of the most famous families in the world, but she also chose the occasion to wear her first Alexander McQueen gown. There had been speculation for months about who Kate would choose to design her wedding dress, and not only did she favor the design house for her big day, but she has for many, many significant occasions since.

Alexander McQueen was a British designer who won awards for his edgy creations, but following his suicide in 2010, the company was taken over by his longtime assistant Sarah Burton, and it wasn't long before a perfect pairing with the new duchess took shape. The label is one of Kate's go-to "super seven" of favorite designers, and she has worn McQueen for five Trooping the Colours, George's and Charlotte's christenings, two Diamond Jubilee events, at least twice on every royal tour, her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding, two Remembrance Sundays, Garter Day, Christmas, Ascot, Wimbledon, the annual Buckingham Palace Christmas diplomatic reception, and numerous regular engagements. Take a look at every time Kate has worn a fabulous McQueen outfit.

Wedding Day, April 29, 2011
Wedding Day Evening Reception, April 29, 2011
Irish Guards Engagement, June 2011
Canadian Tour, July 2011
BAFTAs Gala in Los Angeles, July 2011
Military Awards, December 2011
Diamond Jubilee River Pageant, June 2012
Garter Day, June 2012
Singapore, September 2012
State Dinner in Malaysia, September 2012
St. Andrews School, November 2012
Prince George's Christening, October 2013
Easter Sunday Church Service in Australia, April 2014
Buckingham Palace Garden Party, May 2014
Trooping the Colour, June 2014
Bletchley Park, June 2014
First World War Centenary in Liege, August 2014
State Visit From the Pesident of Singapore, August 2014
Remembrance Sunday, November 2014
Commonwealth Service, March 2015
Remembrance Sunday, November 2015
Royal Air Force Cadets Anniversary Service, February 2016
Wreath-Laying in Mumbai, April 2016
Vogue Exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, April 2016
Wimbledon, July 2016
Vancouver, September 2016
Team GB Olympics Reception at Buckingham Palace, October 2016
British Academy of Film and Television Awards, February 2017
Paris Embassy Reception, March 2017
Pippa Middleton's Wedding, May 2017
Trooping the Colour, June 2017
4
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The RoyalsKate MiddletonAlexander McQueenCelebrity Style
The Royals
Uh, This Royal Bridesmaid Is Totally Unrecognizable Now
by Lucy Kenny
Demi Lovato's Styland Suit at MTV EMAs
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Goes Shirtless in a Suit — and Her Level of Sexy Is Unfathomable
by Celia Fernandez
Kate Middleton Velvet Catherine Walker Dress
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's LBD Looks Classic and Simple — Until the Light Shines Down
by Sarah Wasilak
Kate Middleton Fake Lob Remembrance Day 2017
Kate Middleton
Could Kate Middleton's Faux Lob Be a Hint Of to What's to Come?
by Tori Crowther
Queen Rania's Red Givenchy Bag
The Royals
Queen Rania's Mini Handbag Comes in the Most Royal Shade Possible
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds