Kate Middleton's Favorite Styling Trick Is Surprisingly Simple
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Significance of Leonardo DiCaprio's Hawaiian Shirt 20 Years Later
Street Style
11 Sophisticated Crop Top Outfits That Can Even Work For the Office
Kate Middleton's Favorite Styling Trick Is Surprisingly Simple

Kate Middleton's never had a blue period — she's always worn the color, and that's definitely not a bad thing. While the duchess has pretty much experimented with the whole rainbow, she routinely comes back to crisp cobalt coats, navy suit sets, and shades that fall at the ends of the spectrum, like periwinkle or indigo.

Why blue and not green or red you might wonder? Blue is the duchess's power color — it's the hue that makes her glow with confidence, whether she's walking the red carpet or stepping out for a public appearance, making a statement on the street. Needless to say, Kate's worked it in countless different ways, making us realize just how beneficial it is to find our own power color and run with it.

Read on to see all of the unique ways Kate's showed off the blue section of her wardrobe, and let it inspire you to experiment with your own favorite tone.

