Kate Middleton Kate Middleton Wears Superga Sneakers Kate Middleton's Sneakers Will Replace Your Favorite Stan Smiths June 4, 2017 by Marina Liao

Models love Superga sneakers, and now they have a royal's stamp of approval too. Kate Middleton wore a pair of the casual white kicks to the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon. The duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Prince Harry were all on hand to support runners and the Heads Together initiative. Marathons call for comfy shoes and clothing, especially when you're cheering from the sidelines, and Kate effortlessly mastered the look with an all-black outfit. Her $65 sneakers were a solid choice, too, and will perhaps convince you to ditch your Stan Smiths once and for all. Scroll on to see Kate's outfit in full, then shop her exact shoes.

Image Source: Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton Attended the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon

Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson The race supported raising money and awareness to change the conversation on mental health — a topic both the duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have been spearheading.

Kate Wore a Heads Together Zip-Up Fleece

Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein Kate Wore Superga Sneakers With Her All-Black Outfit

Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang Shop Kate's Sneakers

Superga Cotu Sneaker ($65)
Superga Women's 'Cotu' Sneaker $64.95 from Nordstrom

See more Superga Sneakers

Vans Authentic Canvas Sneaker $50 from Urban Outfitters

See more Vans Sneakers

Nordstrom Sneakers Women's Keds 'Champion' Canvas Sneaker $39.95 from Nordstrom

See more Nordstrom Sneakers