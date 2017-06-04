 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton's Sneakers Will Replace Your Favorite Stan Smiths

Kate Middleton Wears Superga Sneakers

Models love Superga sneakers, and now they have a royal's stamp of approval too. Kate Middleton wore a pair of the casual white kicks to the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon. The duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Prince Harry were all on hand to support runners and the Heads Together initiative.

Marathons call for comfy shoes and clothing, especially when you're cheering from the sidelines, and Kate effortlessly mastered the look with an all-black outfit. Her $65 sneakers were a solid choice, too, and will perhaps convince you to ditch your Stan Smiths once and for all. Scroll on to see Kate's outfit in full, then shop her exact shoes.

21 Bold Kate Middleton Outfits That Probably Weren't Queen Approved

Image Source: Getty
Prince William and Kate Middleton Attended the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson

The race supported raising money and awareness to change the conversation on mental health — a topic both the duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have been spearheading.

Kate Wore a Heads Together Zip-Up Fleece
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Kate Wore Superga Sneakers With Her All-Black Outfit
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
Shop Kate's Sneakers
Superga Cotu Sneaker ($65)

Superga
Women's 'Cotu' Sneaker
$64.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
Vans
Authentic Canvas Sneaker
$50
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Nordstrom Sneakers
Women's Keds 'Champion' Canvas Sneaker
$39.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Sneakers
Superga
Women's 'Cotu' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$64.95
Vans
Authentic Canvas Sneaker
from Urban Outfitters
$50
Nordstrom
Women's Keds 'Champion' Canvas Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$39.95
Vans Sneakers SHOP MORE
Vans
Women's Old Skool Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$54.95
Vans
Women's Sk8-Hi Slim High Top Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$69.95
Vans
Women's 'Sk8-Hi Slim' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$59.95
Vans
Women's Classic Slip-On Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$49.95
Vans
Women's Old Skool Platform Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$64.95
Superga Sneakers SHOP MORE
Superga
Metallic Sneakers
from Anthropologie
$78
Superga
Women's 'Cotu' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$64.95
Superga
2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$65
Superga
2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$65
Superga
Women's 2750 CALICOTFANU Gingham Sneaker
from shoes.com
$78.95
Nordstrom Sneakers SHOP MORE
Converse
Women's Chuck Taylor 'Shoreline' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$49.95
adidas
Women's Superstar Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$79.95
Vans
Women's Old Skool Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$54.95
Converse
Women's 'Jack Purcell - Lp' Low Top Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$64.95
Vince
Women's Warren Slip-On Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$225 $134.98
Vans Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring Fashion
9 Shoes Fashion Bloggers Are Living In This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's Outfit Looks Super Casual — Until You See Her Handbag
by Celia Fernandez
Kid Shopping
75 Awesome Gifts That Will Make Your Teen Feel Anything but Angst
by Alessia Santoro
Street Style
12 Stylist-Approved Airport Outfits That Are the Perfect Mix Between Comfy and Fashionable
by Irma Martínez
Nordstrom Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping Guide
The 11 Basic Activewear Staples Every Fit Woman Needs
by Dominique Astorino
Holiday
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: 150+ Last-Minute Presents For Everyone on Your List
by Brittney Stephens
Shopping Guide
40 Ultrastylish Gifts For Your Athleisure-Obsessed Friend
by Dominique Astorino
Shopping Guide
Over 20 Insanely Cool Sneakers That Will Win the Holidays
by Dominique Astorino
Vans Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
katesnumberones
katesnumberones
mensworld.fashion
hollygery
Superga Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mikutas
allisondarie
kristinrosedavis
leeannebenjamin
Nordstrom Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lynzyandco
thehouseofsequins
lynzyandco
ottestyle
Vans Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lunchpailsandlipstick
acutestyleaddict
shylacino
AikasLoveCloset
Superga Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
dashofcyndi
dannamariet
shopstylesocial
dashofcyndi
Nordstrom Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
christine-andrew
shopstylesocial
shopstylesocial
acutestyleaddict
