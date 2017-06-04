Kate Middleton's Sneakers Will Replace Your Favorite Stan Smiths

Models love Superga sneakers, and now they have a royal's stamp of approval too. Kate Middleton wore a pair of the casual white kicks to the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon. The duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Prince Harry were all on hand to support runners and the Heads Together initiative.

Marathons call for comfy shoes and clothing, especially when you're cheering from the sidelines, and Kate effortlessly mastered the look with an all-black outfit. Her $65 sneakers were a solid choice, too, and will perhaps convince you to ditch your Stan Smiths once and for all. Scroll on to see Kate's outfit in full, then shop her exact shoes.