Kate Moss's Shoes Will Stop You in Your Tracks and Beg For a Place in Your Closet

For a very iconic model, Kate Moss's street style tends to veer on the neutral side. Nevertheless, there are often times she steps out in statement pieces, and this appearance in London happens to be one of them. Kate wore a cozy ensemble consisting of skinny jeans, an oversize sweater, and a camel-colored scarf, but she accessorized with two very key items: a bright blue crossbody bag and a pair of midrise snakeskin boots. (Oh yeah, and we see that adorable Chihuahua.) Kate's purse drew attention to her outfit, but it was her Western-inspired footwear that felt very on trend and casual cool. Read on for a closer look if you agree, then shop inspired boots you can add to your own wardrobe this Fall.

Celebrity Street StyleGet The LookModelsFallCelebrity StyleBootsShoesFall FashionShoppingKate Moss
