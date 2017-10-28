Hey Santa, We Really Want Everything From Kate Spade's New Minnie Mouse Collection

When it comes to gift-worthy accessories, Kate Spade undoubtedly reigns supreme. The brand is currently filled with all sorts of sparkly, cheerful must haves, but it's the designer's newest collection that has us jumping up and down. A line of Minnie Mouse products was just released, and everything is beyond cute. Prepare to see purses, jewelry, phone accessories, and more. These goodies arrived right in time for the holiday season, so they're obviously perfect to put under the tree. Take a look at our favorite products, and buy one for your Disney-obsessed pal. Everything is too sweet to resist.