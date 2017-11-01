Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry announced their engagement in August 2017, so this isn't the first time we've gotten a glimpse of Keleigh's ring. But when the couple touched down at LAX, all we could focus on was the square-cut diamond, which Keleigh highlighted with various other rings, hoop earrings, and a Cartier bracelet. Maybe it was the slight sheen of her bomber jacket that played up the stunning jewel or the contrast of a casual outfit consisting of leggings and Reebok sneakers, but in just one trip, Keleigh reminded us just how much glamour your most treasured stone can bring to a simple travel outfit. Read on to zoom in on the standout sparkler.