Say Goodbye to Your Moto Coat; Kendall Jenner's Leather Blazer Is Where It's At

Kendall Jenner's leather jacket is new and improved. Instead of being covered with buckles and buttons, this R13 piece from the label's Fall 2017 collection comes in a sleek, oversize silhouette. It's less moto coat and more not-your-grandpa's blazer, if you catch our drift. With standout lapels and bunched sleeves, the design still comes across as edgy, but Kendall played up the sporty vibes in a relaxed tee and Adidas Samba sneakers while out in New York.

It's not the first time Kendall showed off her modern outerwear. She styled it with a Balenciaga graffiti bag, a crop top, denim bermuda shorts, and lucite heels during Fashion Week too. Read on to take a peek, then shop similar options that will get you noticed for being just a little different than the next girl's biker gear.