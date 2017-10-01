 Skip Nav
8 Times Kendall Jenner's Dresses Came Dangerously Close to a Wardrobe Malfunction

Models have an affinity for wearing the sexiest dresses on red carpet, and Kendall Jenner is no exception. She always stuns us in barely there designer gowns that show off her back or mile-long legs. Her 2017 Met Gala dress by La Perla might have been her most exposing ensemble yet, though it comes after a long line of sultry sheer, high-slit gowns. You see, Kendall's been wearing this silhouette for years, and with major confidence, too.

Kendall isn't shy about showing off her figure — she loves to go braless, remember? Though there were many times her dresses invited potential wardrobe malfunction, Kendall has escaped this gracefully. If anyone can wear a high-slit gown without baring her undergarments underneath, it's Kendall. Read on to see the model's sexiest looks to date.

Met Gala 2017
8 Times Kendall Jenner's Dresses Came Dangerously Close to a Wardrobe Malfunction
2017 Harper's Bazaar: 150th Anniversary Party
Kendall's 21st Birthday in 2016
Met Gala 2015
8 Times Kendall Jenner's Dresses Came Dangerously Close to a Wardrobe Malfunction
2016 Cannes Film Festival
8 Times Kendall Jenner's Dresses Came Dangerously Close to a Wardrobe Malfunction
2016 MTV Movie Awards
8 Times Kendall Jenner's Dresses Came Dangerously Close to a Wardrobe Malfunction
2016 Cannes Film Festival
8 Times Kendall Jenner's Dresses Came Dangerously Close to a Wardrobe Malfunction
2014 MuchMusic Video Awards
8 Times Kendall Jenner's Dresses Came Dangerously Close to a Wardrobe Malfunction
