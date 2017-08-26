 Skip Nav
Kendall Jenner's Sheer Top Will Make Even the Most Composed Person Blush

Kendall Jenner's the queen of going braless, and we fully support it. The model stepped out in New York City wearing Bec & Bridge's French Kiss shirt with jeans, Alezan by SK rings, and white Stuart Weitzman booties. She chose not to wear a bra (or bralette) under her printed red top, which was held together by two buttons, and instead freed the nip, as she has on several occasions. It was a bold and personal choice, one that probably made plenty of fans stop and stare . . . us included.

We don't blame Kendall for ditching the bra though, given the Summer heat. It was an easy way to stay cool and feel comfortable. Before you read on to see her outfit, however, keep in mind the look is definitely NSFW. But if you're feeling inspired to add some sexiness to your after-5 p.m. attire, we included some shopping picks below.

