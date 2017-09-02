This Is the Only Time Kendall Jenner Gets Nervous Before a Runway Show

When you see Kendall Jenner walking down the runway, you don't get the vibe that she's nervous. And that's because she's usually not, except for certain situations. The model revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the only time she gets anxious is if she's "wearing a really long dress with really crazy heels . . . then the nerves set in . . ." We'd be worried too, tripping or falling on our faces, but luckily for Kendall she's managed to avoid all this, with her walk always full of confidence and poise.

The model attributed this intense focus on the runway to one thing. "I've told myself since my first show, I never look at the audience ever. If I do, it'll mess me up," she said. In fact, she doesn't even look at her mom or Kylie when they attend her shows, but she will give a little "smirk," when she hears them shouting from the front row. Kendall has this whole modeling thing down.