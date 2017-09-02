 Skip Nav
Queen Elizabeth II
15 of Queen Elizabeth's Diamonds That You Have to See to Believe
Kate Middleton
From Blushing Bride to Senior Royal — Kate Middleton's Style Evolution
Fashion Week
76 People Every Fashion Girl Should Be Following on Snapchat
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Is the Only Time Kendall Jenner Gets Nervous Before a Runway Show

When you see Kendall Jenner walking down the runway, you don't get the vibe that she's nervous. And that's because she's usually not, except for certain situations. The model revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the only time she gets anxious is if she's "wearing a really long dress with really crazy heels . . . then the nerves set in . . ." We'd be worried too, tripping or falling on our faces, but luckily for Kendall she's managed to avoid all this, with her walk always full of confidence and poise.

The model attributed this intense focus on the runway to one thing. "I've told myself since my first show, I never look at the audience ever. If I do, it'll mess me up," she said. In fact, she doesn't even look at her mom or Kylie when they attend her shows, but she will give a little "smirk," when she hears them shouting from the front row. Kendall has this whole modeling thing down.

Related
37 Times We Dropped Everything to Obsess Over Kendall Jenner's Outfit

Right Before Taking Photos of Jimmy Fallon
She Also Played a Little Game of Charades
And Covered Up Her Outfit in a Furry Coat For the Cold
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonKendall JennerModelsJimmy FallonCelebrity StyleChanel
Join The Conversation
Jimmy Fallon
Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop" With Classroom Instruments Is Like a Ray of Pure Sunshine
by Quinn Keaney
Kate Middleton Wardrobe Malfunction
The Royals
33 Relatable Fashion Moments Straight From the Royals
by Sarah Wasilak
Katy Perry Talks About "Swish Swish" on Tonight Show 2017
Viral Videos
Is "Swish Swish" About Taylor Swift? Katy Perry Sets the Record Straight Once and For All
by Monica Sisavat
Iconic Princess Diana Outfits
The Royals
8 Iconic Princess Diana Outfits That Have Stood the Test of Time
by Gemma Cartwright
Kendall Jenner Deconstructed Denim Jacket
Kendall Jenner
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds