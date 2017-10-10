 Skip Nav
Kendall and Kylie's Sexy Lingerie Line For Topshop Will Sell Out Before You Know It

The next time you need new lingerie, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are there for you. The duo released a collection of sexy panties, bodysuits, and bralettes at Topshop, with pieces ranging from $30 to $140. The selections come in lace or velvet material, and if the designs seem rather cute and risqué, it's because founder and creative director of Fleur du Mal Jennifer Zuccarini helped create the pieces. The sisters' newest venture in undergarments isn't surprising given their expansion into shoes, handbags, and swimsuits.

Kendall and Kylie aren't shy about showing off their lingerie style on Instagram, so it makes sense this fresh collection embodies both their tastes. Luckily, if you're itching to shop after reading this news, all the pieces are available right now online and in select stores.

Kendall and Kylie's Sexy Lingerie Line For Topshop Will Sell Out Before You Know It
Kendall + Kylie Plunge Body
Kendall + Kylie Plunge Body
Kendall + Kylie Triangle Bra
Kendall + Kylie Cheeky Knickers
Kendall + Kylie Mesh Bra
Kendall + Kylie Mesh Suspender
Kendall + Kylie Satin Triangle Bra
Kendall + Kylie Bralet
Kendall + Kylie Bodysuit
Kendall + Kylie Catsuit
