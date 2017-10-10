 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kim Kardashian Went Shopping in Sweat Shorts and Heels, Because Why Not?

Kim Kardashian doesn't go shopping in a regular pair of sweatpants like the rest of us. The reality star was seen buying baby supplies at Buy Buy Baby in Calabasas, CA, wearing a light-wash camouflage t-shirt with a pair of gray sweat shorts. Rather than finishing her look off with a pair of sneakers, Kim styled her laid-back ensemble with a pair of beige, pointed-toe lace-up booties. Have a look at her full ensemble ahead and buy similar styles of her ankle boots for your shoe rotation, too.

Related
12 Times North West Dressed Exactly Like Kim Kardashian — and Looked Freakin' Adorable

Forever 21
Pointed Toe Stiletto Boots
$37.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Boots
BCBGeneration
BANX Lace-Up Booties Women's PUMICE SUEDE,12
$128.99 $69.97
from Jet.com
Buy Now See more BCBGeneration Boots
Gianvito Rossi
Empire lace-up suede ankle boots
$1,095 $766
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Gianvito Rossi Boots
Missguided Nude Pointed Lace-Up Heeled Ankle Boots
$38
from missguidedus.com
Buy Now
Kim Kardashian Went Shopping in Sweat Shorts and Heels, Because Why Not?
Forever 21 Pointed-Toe Stiletto Boots
BCBGeneration Banx Lace-Up Booties
Gianvito Rossi Empire Lace-Up Ankle Boots
Missguided Nude Lace-Up Ankle Boots
Start Slideshow
Celebrity Street StyleGet The LookKim KardashianFallCelebrity StyleBootsShoesFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Forever 21
Pointed Toe Stiletto Boots
from Forever 21
$37.90
BCBGeneration
BANX Lace-Up Booties Women's PUMICE SUEDE,12
from Jet.com
$128.99$69.97
Gianvito Rossi
Empire lace-up suede ankle boots
from mytheresa
$1,095$766
Missguided Nude Pointed Lace-Up Heeled Ankle Boots
from missguidedus.com
$38
Shop More
BCBGeneration Boots SHOP MORE
BCBGeneration
Rameena Heel
from REVOLVE
$98$69
BCBGeneration
Leslie Cone-Heel Booties Women's Shoes
from Macy's
$139
BCBGeneration
Black Dice Stretch-Back Stacked Heel Tall Boots
from Century 21
$159$79.99
BCBGeneration
Elle Strappy Open Toe Bootie
from Nordstrom Rack
$139$79.97
BCBGeneration
Allison Women's Boots
from Zappos
$119
Forever 21 Boots SHOP MORE
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Faux Suede Embroidered Boots
from Forever 21
$34.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Yoki Lace-Up Ankle Boots
from Forever 21
$38$26.60
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Pointed Faux Leather Ankle Boots
from Forever 21
$48$24
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Star Printed Faux Suede Boots
from Forever 21
$39.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Tall Clear Lucite Heel Boots
from Forever 21
$48
Gianvito Rossi Boots SHOP MORE
Gianvito Rossi
Lace-up Denim Boots - Light denim
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,095$548
Gianvito Rossi
Women's Leather Ankle Boots
from Barneys New York
$995
Gianvito Rossi
Vires Cuissard Knitted Ankle Boots
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,165$582.50
Gianvito Rossi
Lindon Leather Flat Ankle Boots
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$995$497.50
Gianvito Rossi
Finlay Suede Lace-Up Block Heel Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,275$637.50
BCBGeneration Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kenzasmg
superfashionable
superfashionable
thepreppursuit
Forever 21 Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tonyamichelle26
shoplindsey
everydaymaeve
tawnini
Gianvito Rossi Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
veronikalipar
offwhite.swan
hellooliviablog
teggyfrench
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds