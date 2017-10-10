Kim Kardashian Went Shopping in Sweat Shorts and Heels, Because Why Not?

Kim Kardashian doesn't go shopping in a regular pair of sweatpants like the rest of us. The reality star was seen buying baby supplies at Buy Buy Baby in Calabasas, CA, wearing a light-wash camouflage t-shirt with a pair of gray sweat shorts. Rather than finishing her look off with a pair of sneakers, Kim styled her laid-back ensemble with a pair of beige, pointed-toe lace-up booties. Have a look at her full ensemble ahead and buy similar styles of her ankle boots for your shoe rotation, too.