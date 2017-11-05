 Skip Nav
Stock Up on Sequins! Here's That Mesmerizing Sparkle App Everyone Is Using

We can't quite tell which started trending first: sequined clothing or the KiraKira app. Regardless, sparkly clothing and accessories have been especially popular lately as a result of the mesmerizing photography app that adds a glitter effect to anything remotely shiny.

Available for $1, the app is particularly a favorite among fashion bloggers and celebrities, being that it makes every outfit pop. Though KiraKira will accentuate any light-emitting object or material, it helps if you've got on something sequined or metallic. Ahead, check out some examples of the social media craze, and shop some pieces that are basically made for KiraKira.

ASOS Embellished Feather Hem Mini Dress
Express Velvet Sequin Panel Leggings
ASOS Embellished Kimono
Nasty Gal Words In My Mouth Sequin Tee
Urban Outfitters Flecked Glitter Pouch
Free People Margarita Jumpsuit
Nasty Gal Shimmer Point Ankle Bootie
ASOS Sequin Wrap Dress with Tie Neck
Moulinette Soeurs Sequined Bell-Sleeve Top
J.Crew Striped Sequined Top
Cult Gaia Acrylic Ark Mini Bag
ASOS Sequin Plunge Halter Top
J.Crew Collection Sequin Dress
