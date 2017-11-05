Stock Up on Sequins! Here's That Mesmerizing Sparkle App Everyone Is Using

We can't quite tell which started trending first: sequined clothing or the KiraKira app. Regardless, sparkly clothing and accessories have been especially popular lately as a result of the mesmerizing photography app that adds a glitter effect to anything remotely shiny.

Available for $1, the app is particularly a favorite among fashion bloggers and celebrities, being that it makes every outfit pop. Though KiraKira will accentuate any light-emitting object or material, it helps if you've got on something sequined or metallic. Ahead, check out some examples of the social media craze, and shop some pieces that are basically made for KiraKira.