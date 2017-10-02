 Skip Nav
Guys, Have You Seen This Cool New Line From Kohl's? It's a Fashion Dream — All Under $45

As soon as we checked out the new k/lab clothing line from Kohl's, we had to take a double — then triple — take. The unique silhouettes, cool colors, and variety of fabrics make this collection a fashion girl's total dream come true. Everything from patterned slip dresses to puff-sleeve sweatshirts are up for grabs, and we honestly want it all. Right now, the whole collection is on sale, which makes it more desirable that ever. The line is usually under $100, but we curated a list of our favorite 18 pieces for under $45. Kickstart your Fall wardrobe with these enviable pieces before they sell out.

Kohl's Dresses
k/lab Embellished Strap Plaid Slip Dress
$58 $43.50
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Dresses
Kohl's Sweats & Hoodies
k/lab Green Crop Sweatshirt
$48 $36
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Sweats & Hoodies
Kohl's Longsleeve Tops
k/lab Plaid Smocked Mock Neck Top
$58 $43.50
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Longsleeve Tops
Kohl's Sweats & Hoodies
k/lab Gathered Sleeve Sweatshirt
$48 $36
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Sweats & Hoodies
Kohl's Activewear Pants
k/lab Zipper Hem Jogger Pants
$58 $43.50
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Activewear Pants
Kohl's Tees
k/lab Corset Smocked Waist Tee
$38 $28.50
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Tees
Kohl's Dresses
k/lab Star Smocked Off-the-Shoulder Dress
$58 $43.50
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Dresses
Kohl's Button Front Tops
k/lab Plaid Off The Shoulder Shirt
$58 $43.50
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Button Front Tops
Kohl's Tees
k/lab Lace-Up Crop Tee
$38 $28.50
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Tees
Kohl's Jackets
k/lab Patch Cropped Military Jacket
$68 $27.20
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Jackets
Kohl's Dresses
k/lab Lace Maxi Slip Dress
$68 $20.40
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Dresses
Kohl's Sweats & Hoodies
k/lab Mesh Hem Hoodie
$58 $43.50
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Sweats & Hoodies
Kohl's Sweats & Hoodies
k/lab Cold Shoulder Sweatshirt
$48 $36
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Sweats & Hoodies
Kohl's Straight Denim
k/lab High-Waist Frayed Ankle Jeans
$58 $43.50
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Straight Denim
Kohl's Shortsleeve Tops
k/lab Ruffle Sleeve Denim Top
$48 $36
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Shortsleeve Tops
Kohl's Sweats & Hoodies
k/lab Ruffle Sleeve Sweatshirt
$38 $15.20
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Sweats & Hoodies
Kohl's Skinny Denim
k/lab Split Hem Jeggings
$58 $23.20
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Skinny Denim
Kohl's Button Front Tops
k/lab Mixed Print Split Sleeve Shirt
$58 $23.20
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Button Front Tops
