6/01/17 6/01/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian's Style We're Trying to Keep Up With All of Kourtney Kardashian's Amazing Style Moments June 1, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Kourtney Kardashian has always been the sister with the funny one-liners in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but when it comes to fashion, she usually plays it safer than her siblings. While it's no secret that this Kourtney keeps it 100 with her a steamy bikini-grams, it's her latest fashion statements that have been grabbing our attention recently. Kourtney has proved she has a style game all her own in pieces like these amazing monogrammed PVC heels and chic LWDs that are perfect for Summer. Scroll on to have a look at some of her most fashionable moments and shop similar pieces for yourself. Shop Brands Michael Kors · Boohoo · KENDALL + KYLIE · Manolo Blahnik · Playful Promises · Escada · Commando · Express · Cosabella · RE/DONE · Vera Wang · Forever 21 · Norma Kamali · Frame · Off-White · Self-Portrait · Bardot · Theory · Joseph Image Source: Getty Wearing a Green T-Shirt Tucked Into a Leather Skirt Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall In a Suede Dress, Choker Necklace, and Matching Heels Image Source: Getty / Tommaso Boddi In a Sheer Lace Dress Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero Wearing a Burgundy Dress With a Plunging Neckline Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett In a Striped Off-the-Shoulder Top and White Jeans Image Source: Getty / BG003/Bauer-Griffin At the Beach In a Studded One-Shouldered Swimsuit Image Source: Getty / John Parra Wearing Statement-Making Thigh-High Boots Image Source: Getty / John Parra At an Event Wearing a Strapless Black Gown With Sheer Panels Image Source: Getty / John Lamparski Wearing a Crop Top and High-Waisted Jeans Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki At the Beach Wearing a Coral-Hued One-Piece Image Source: Getty / Steven Gonzalez In a Daring Leather Dress With Side Cut-Outs Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki Wearing a White Bralette and Flowy Pants Image Source: Getty / Robino Salvatore Styling a Beige Long-Sleeved Shirt and Leather Trousers Image Source: Getty / John Sciulli Having a Baywatch Moment In a Red One-Piece Image Source: Getty / J. Almasi At a Red Carpet Wearing a Revealing Black Dress Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz In an Off-the-Shoulder White Dress and Gold Earrings Image Source: Getty / J. Almasi Wearing Customized Heels With Her Name on It Image Source: Getty / Hollywood To You/Star Max Wearing a Sparkly Mini Dress and Ankle-Strap Heels Image Source: Getty / David M Benett Styling a Band T-Shirt With Distressed Jeans and Aviators Image Source: Getty / BG001/Bauer-Griffin Rocking a Classic Pantsuit at a Red Carpet Event Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix