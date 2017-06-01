We're Trying to Keep Up With All of Kourtney Kardashian's Amazing Style Moments

Kourtney Kardashian has always been the sister with the funny one-liners in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but when it comes to fashion, she usually plays it safer than her siblings. While it's no secret that this Kourtney keeps it 100 with her a steamy bikini-grams, it's her latest fashion statements that have been grabbing our attention recently.

Kourtney has proved she has a style game all her own in pieces like these amazing monogrammed PVC heels and chic LWDs that are perfect for Summer. Scroll on to have a look at some of her most fashionable moments and shop similar pieces for yourself.