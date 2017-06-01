 Skip Nav
We're Trying to Keep Up With All of Kourtney Kardashian's Amazing Style Moments

Kourtney Kardashian's Style

We're Trying to Keep Up With All of Kourtney Kardashian's Amazing Style Moments

Kourtney Kardashian has always been the sister with the funny one-liners in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but when it comes to fashion, she usually plays it safer than her siblings. While it's no secret that this Kourtney keeps it 100 with her a steamy bikini-grams, it's her latest fashion statements that have been grabbing our attention recently.

Kourtney has proved she has a style game all her own in pieces like these amazing monogrammed PVC heels and chic LWDs that are perfect for Summer. Scroll on to have a look at some of her most fashionable moments and shop similar pieces for yourself.

Image Source: Getty
Wearing a Green T-Shirt Tucked Into a Leather Skirt
Wearing a Green T-Shirt Tucked Into a Leather Skirt
Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall
In a Suede Dress, Choker Necklace, and Matching Heels
In a Suede Dress, Choker Necklace, and Matching Heels
Image Source: Getty / Tommaso Boddi
In a Sheer Lace Dress
In a Sheer Lace Dress
Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero
Wearing a Burgundy Dress With a Plunging Neckline
Wearing a Burgundy Dress With a Plunging Neckline
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
In a Striped Off-the-Shoulder Top and White Jeans
In a Striped Off-the-Shoulder Top and White Jeans
Image Source: Getty / BG003/Bauer-Griffin
At the Beach In a Studded One-Shouldered Swimsuit
At the Beach In a Studded One-Shouldered Swimsuit
Image Source: Getty / John Parra
Wearing Statement-Making Thigh-High Boots
Wearing Statement-Making Thigh-High Boots
Image Source: Getty / John Parra
At an Event Wearing a Strapless Black Gown With Sheer Panels
At an Event Wearing a Strapless Black Gown With Sheer Panels
Image Source: Getty / John Lamparski
Wearing a Crop Top and High-Waisted Jeans
Wearing a Crop Top and High-Waisted Jeans
Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki
At the Beach Wearing a Coral-Hued One-Piece
At the Beach Wearing a Coral-Hued One-Piece
Image Source: Getty / Steven Gonzalez
In a Daring Leather Dress With Side Cut-Outs
In a Daring Leather Dress With Side Cut-Outs
Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki
Wearing a White Bralette and Flowy Pants
Wearing a White Bralette and Flowy Pants
Image Source: Getty / Robino Salvatore
Styling a Beige Long-Sleeved Shirt and Leather Trousers
Styling a Beige Long-Sleeved Shirt and Leather Trousers
Image Source: Getty / John Sciulli
Having a Baywatch Moment In a Red One-Piece
Having a Baywatch Moment In a Red One-Piece
Image Source: Getty / J. Almasi
At a Red Carpet Wearing a Revealing Black Dress
At a Red Carpet Wearing a Revealing Black Dress
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
In an Off-the-Shoulder White Dress and Gold Earrings
In an Off-the-Shoulder White Dress and Gold Earrings
Image Source: Getty / J. Almasi
Wearing Customized Heels With Her Name on It
Wearing Customized Heels With Her Name on It
Image Source: Getty / Hollywood To You/Star Max
Wearing a Sparkly Mini Dress and Ankle-Strap Heels
Wearing a Sparkly Mini Dress and Ankle-Strap Heels
Image Source: Getty / David M Benett
Styling a Band T-Shirt With Distressed Jeans and Aviators
Styling a Band T-Shirt With Distressed Jeans and Aviators
Image Source: Getty / BG001/Bauer-Griffin
Rocking a Classic Pantsuit at a Red Carpet Event
Rocking a Classic Pantsuit at a Red Carpet Event
Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix
Michael Kors
Wool Pinstripe Pantsuit
$125 $87.50
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Michael Kors Suits
Boohoo
Sarah Guns 'N' Roses Band T-shirt
$30 $18
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Tees
KENDALL + KYLIE
Sequined Cross-Back Slip Dress
$298 $104
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more KENDALL + KYLIE Cocktail Dresses
Barneys New York Sandals
Marskinryyppy Women's Pauwau PVC & Suede Ankle-Strap Sandals
$395 $239
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Sandals
Manolo Blahnik
Women's Estro Leather & PVC Ankle-Tie Sandals
$745
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Manolo Blahnik Sandals
shopbop.com Evening Dresses
Jill Jill Stuart Sleeveless Cutout Gown
$398 $278.60
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Evening Dresses
Playful Promises
Cut Out Red Swimsuit
$51
from Asos
Buy Now See more Playful Promises One-Piece Swimwear
Escada
Tiketanatu High-Waist Wide-Leg Pants, Off White
$725
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Escada Wide Leg Pants
Commando
Stripped Bralette
$64
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Commando Bras
REVOLVE Day Dresses
LOLITTA Sophia Cut Out Midi Dress
$1,452 $697
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Day Dresses
Express
Lace-up One-piece Swimsuit
$69.90
from Express
Buy Now See more Express One-Piece Swimwear
Cosabella
Minimalista Crop Cami Bra
$60
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Cosabella Camisoles
RE/DONE
Women's High Rise Jeans
$265
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more RE/DONE Distressed Denim
Vera Wang
Women's Strapless Lace Gown
$398
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Vera Wang Evening Dresses
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Faux Suede Thigh-High Boots
$48
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Boots
Norma Kamali
Marissa Gold Stud Swimsuit
$605
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Norma Kamali One-Piece Swimwear
Frame
Women's Distressed Release Hem Skinny Jeans
$195
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Frame Distressed Denim
Off-White
Off-the-shoulder Striped Cotton-poplin Shirt - Light blue
$665 $466
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Off-White Tops
Self-Portrait
Self Portrait Floral Guipure Midi Dress
$475 $214
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Cocktail Dresses
Bardot
Women's 'Gemma' Halter Lace Sheath Dress
$119
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Bardot Cocktail Dresses
Theory
Eano L Stretch-Suede Sheath Dress
$975
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Theory Dresses
Joseph
Clara Leather Skirt - Black
$995 $696
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Joseph Skirts
Neiman Marcus Evening Dresses
Jill Jill Stuart Long-Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Crepe Dress, Ivory
$365 $95.25
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Evening Dresses
