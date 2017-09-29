 Skip Nav
Kylie Jenner Has Answered Our Prayers With More Affordable Sunglasses

Kylie Jenner might be all over the news for her reported pregnancy, but we're just as focused on a different announcement that's been confirmed. After a successful first run of her collaboration with Quay Australia, Kylie is back with another round of sunglasses.

Come Oct. 4, the second drop of Kylie's affordable shades will be available on Quay Australia's website. The range includes three different shapes called Unbothered, '20s, and As If!, and each style only costs $65. You can expect to see seven different colorways of each frame, including a clear cat eye, an oversize shape, and a pair of flat rectangular lenses. Have a look at Kylie's full collection ahead, and don't forget to mark your calendars so you don't miss out!

