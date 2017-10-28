 Skip Nav
Laura Harrier Might Be Wearing "Dad Shoes," but They Worked Like a Charm

Laura Harrier continues to prove she's a fashion It girl, and this time it was at the Volez, Voguez, Voyagez Louis Vuitton exhibition opening in New York City. The Spiderman: Homecoming star wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton from the label's Spring 2018 collection, but it was the sporty twist she put on her feminine dress that had us drooling.

Laura paired her white and green mini with "dad sneakers." The chunky, white, gray, and black trainers brought the perfect amount of masculinity to her outfit. The 27-year-old jumped on the sneakers with dresses bandwagon and made it look so good. She finished off her ensemble with a gold purse. Get another glimpse ahead, then shop similar footwear until you can get your hands on the LV version.

