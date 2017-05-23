 Skip Nav
Lauren Conrad Made Herself Even More Relatable With This Baby Shower Dress
Lauren Conrad Made Herself Even More Relatable With This Baby Shower Dress

Leave it to Lauren Conrad to choose an amazing baby shower dress, being the Pinterest queen that she is. The reality-star-turned-designer celebrated her baby shower surrounded by a small group of her close friends and family over the weekend.

While most people were waiting to see what alums from The Hills might show up, we were more interested in seeing what outfit Lauren would choose to continue on her streak of sweet and feminine maternity style.

Much to our delight, Lauren wore a classic Summer staple: a blue-and-white striped dress by Ulla Johnson, proving yet again she has the most down-to-earth style. Check out her full look ahead and buy the same dress for your Summer wardrobe rotation ahead.

Lauren Conrad Can Describe Her "Perfect Bag" in a Split Second

