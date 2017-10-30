 Skip Nav
Lauren Conrad Kept Her Halloween Heels Hidden For a Very Good Reason

Lauren Conrad, queen of all things crafty and Instagram style connoisseur, usually reveals her DIY Halloween costume ahead of the actual holiday. But one thing was missing in this year's snap: a peek at her shoes. Lauren went to Matthew Morrison's annual bash in West Hollywood, CA, as Cruella de Vil, and her LBD, furry coat, red gloves, and, of course, that two-toned hair were spot on.

When it came to her heels, Lauren smartly brought the color scheme full circle, opting for a pair of scarlet satin pumps that we'd wear long after Halloween. In fact, you could rock these puppies to all your upcoming holiday dinners. Read on for another glimpse, then shop some similar designs that will get you lots of mileage.

Gianvito Rossi 105 Satin Pumps
Sam Edelman Hazel Red Satin Pumps
Balenciaga Satin Pumps
Zara Satin High Heel Slingback Shoes
Mix No. 6 Dignity Pump
Gianvito Rossi
105 Satin Pumps - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$675
Sam Edelman
Hazel Red Satin Pumps
from Italist
$146
Balenciaga
Satin pumps
from mytheresa
$695
Zara Satin High Heel Slingback Shoes
from zara.com
$30
Mix No. 6
Women's Dignity Pump -Red Satin
from DSW
$39.99
