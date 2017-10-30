Lauren Conrad Kept Her Halloween Heels Hidden For a Very Good Reason

Lauren Conrad, queen of all things crafty and Instagram style connoisseur, usually reveals her DIY Halloween costume ahead of the actual holiday. But one thing was missing in this year's snap: a peek at her shoes. Lauren went to Matthew Morrison's annual bash in West Hollywood, CA, as Cruella de Vil, and her LBD, furry coat, red gloves, and, of course, that two-toned hair were spot on.

When it came to her heels, Lauren smartly brought the color scheme full circle, opting for a pair of scarlet satin pumps that we'd wear long after Halloween. In fact, you could rock these puppies to all your upcoming holiday dinners. Read on for another glimpse, then shop some similar designs that will get you lots of mileage.