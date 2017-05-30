Lea Michele Thought Her 1-Piece Swimsuit Was "Lit" — and It Definitely Was

If you ask us, Lea Michele had a pretty good Memorial Day weekend. The actress lounged by the pool in not one, but two different must-have swimsuits. She wore her black one-piece with a scooped back (which we've seen before on several occasions), and later switched into something completely different. The star showed off a red swimsuit with the phrase "Bae Watch," on it. Coincidentally, the new Baywatch film was released over the holiday weekend, too.

Lea seems to be a fan of trendy graphic one-pieces, as she previously wore a "Vacay All Day," option from Aerie. Her punny "Bae Watch" swimsuit made the perfect Summer statement and convinced us we need one in our closets STAT.