Lea Michele Thought Her 1-Piece Swimsuit Was "Lit" — and It Definitely Was
Queen Elizabeth II
15 of Queen Elizabeth's Diamonds That You Have to See to Believe
Street Style
11 Sophisticated Crop Top Outfits That Can Even Work For the Office
Cannes Film Festival
The Most Magical Disney Dresses We Could Find at Cannes
Lea Michele Thought Her 1-Piece Swimsuit Was "Lit" — and It Definitely Was

If you ask us, Lea Michele had a pretty good Memorial Day weekend. The actress lounged by the pool in not one, but two different must-have swimsuits. She wore her black one-piece with a scooped back (which we've seen before on several occasions), and later switched into something completely different. The star showed off a red swimsuit with the phrase "Bae Watch," on it. Coincidentally, the new Baywatch film was released over the holiday weekend, too.

Lea seems to be a fan of trendy graphic one-pieces, as she previously wore a "Vacay All Day," option from Aerie. Her punny "Bae Watch" swimsuit made the perfect Summer statement and convinced us we need one in our closets STAT.

It's Not Lea Michele's Swimsuit That'll Catch Your Eye — It's What She's Wearing With It

