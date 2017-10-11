 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
Fashion Month's 8 Most Wearable Trends
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Will Win You Over With Her Wedding Dress
Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice of York Hangs With Kate Middleton, but Her Style's on Another Level
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Bride Was Surrounded by Her Closest Victoria's Secret Angel Pals on Her Wedding Day

Jewelry designer Lili Claspe not only had a beautiful wedding complete with a dreamy dress, but her guest list was top notch too. The bride invited fellow Victoria's Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd to celebrate her special day in Los Angeles, and the models showed up in looks that didn't disappoint. Jasmine wore a long floral maxi while Romee opted for a short long-sleeved minidress. Both couldn't resist sharing a few snaps for the 'gram.

As for the bride? Lili wore a pretty lace and beaded gown from Berta. It hugged her curves, and the front was cut low for a touch of sexiness. The bride accessorized with a pair of Ritani stud earrings and carried a floral bouquet. Lili struck a pose with her model pals, including Angel Bregje Heinen, on top of a mountain for the most scenic view you'll ever see. Read on to see what the bride and the VS Angels wore.

Related
This Royal Bride Got Married, but It's Not Her Wedding Dress That'll Make You Gasp
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
BertaFashion InstagramsWedding DressesBridalModelsCelebrity WeddingsCelebrity StyleDressesVictoria's SecretWedding
The Royals
Could Will and Kate's Third Child Affect Prince Harry's Wedding Plans?
by Marcia Moody
Adriana Lima's Different Looks
Adriana Lima
23 Times We Almost Didn't Recognize Adriana Lima
by Alessandra Foresto
Danica Marinkovic Wearing Roksanda Ilincic Wedding Dress
The Royals
by Marina Liao
Jennifer Aniston Chloe Backpack
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston's New Bag Will Make You Ditch Your Dainty Purse For Good
by Sarah Wasilak
Wedding Venues Across America
Wedding
50 States of Wedding Venues: See Stunning Places Across America to Say "I Do"
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds