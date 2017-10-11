This Bride Was Surrounded by Her Closest Victoria's Secret Angel Pals on Her Wedding Day

Jewelry designer Lili Claspe not only had a beautiful wedding complete with a dreamy dress, but her guest list was top notch too. The bride invited fellow Victoria's Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd to celebrate her special day in Los Angeles, and the models showed up in looks that didn't disappoint. Jasmine wore a long floral maxi while Romee opted for a short long-sleeved minidress. Both couldn't resist sharing a few snaps for the 'gram.

As for the bride? Lili wore a pretty lace and beaded gown from Berta. It hugged her curves, and the front was cut low for a touch of sexiness. The bride accessorized with a pair of Ritani stud earrings and carried a floral bouquet. Lili struck a pose with her model pals, including Angel Bregje Heinen, on top of a mountain for the most scenic view you'll ever see. Read on to see what the bride and the VS Angels wore.