Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Twinned With Matching Mini Handbags — How Perfect Is That?

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are their brand's proudest advocates, and they wear pieces from The Row whenever they can. The stylish duo were seen at an event in New York for the launch of fashion-blogger Colby Jordan's website, Minnie Muse. For the celebration, the Olsen twins stayed true to their boho aesthetic, with Mary-Kate wearing a long, black coat with wooden platforms and Ashley opting for an oversize suit and stilettos.

While their outfits were on point as usual, we couldn't help staring at their adorable top-handle bags from The Row. Mary-Kate finished off her look with a fuzzy brown bag, while Ashley carried a black python iteration of the same bag. Keep reading to have a glimpse at their full ensembles and buy their exact bags, as well as similar ones, for your closet.

The Row
Women's Double-Circle Fur Small Bag
$3,890
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more The Row Shoulder Bags
The Row
Women's Double-Circle Python Small Bag
$3,250
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more The Row Shoulder Bags
Zara Bucket Bag With Knot
$30
from zara.com
Buy Now
Forever 21
Faux Fur Round O-Ring Clutch
$19.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Clutches
Topshop Duffels & Totes
Freddy faux fur shopper bag
$68
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Duffels & Totes
Barneys New York
Women's Mink Fur Wristlet Bucket Bag
$695
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Shoulder Bags
Simon Miller
Brown Nubuck Bonsai Bucket Bag
$390
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Simon Miller Shoulder Bags
ASTRAET
furry inside tote bag
$420
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more ASTRAET Duffels & Totes
Alice + Olivia
Croc Embossed Haircalf Eloise Bowler Bag Handbags
$695 $485.99
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Bags
Brahmin Danielle Leather Top-Handle Satchel - Black
$265
from brahmin.com
Buy Now
