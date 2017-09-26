 Skip Nav
Meghan Markle's Flats Are So Practical, We Bet Even the Queen Would Approve of Them

Meghan Markle has a penchant for flat shoes, and we get it, they're practical and comfortable. For the Invictus Games, Meghan chose a pair of dainty bow flats by Sarah Flint. The functional footwear allowed her to keep up with Prince Harry as they walked hand in hand through the crowd. The star kept her ensemble casual with a white button-down half-tucked into Mother jeans and a matching brown Everlane tote bag.

It was nice to see Meghan steal the spotlight in a pair of understated flats as everyone gave she and Prince Harry their undivided attention. As the couple continues to make more public appearances together, you can bet on us keeping track of Meghan's style. Read on for a look at her outfit, then shop the exact flats, plus similar selections, ahead.

