Meghan Markle Wearing J. Crew at the Airport

Meghan Markle's Airport Shoes Were Designed to Make You Look Twice

June 15, 2017 by Marina Liao

It's confirmed: Meghan Markle's a J.Crew gal. The Suits actress touched down in Austin, TX, in a travel outfit almost entirely composed of classics from the brand. She wore a white button-down and sunglasses from the retailer, and finished off the look with a pair of blue jeans with rips at the knee. Meghan's J.Crew shoes, however, were the most eye-catching of all. The leather lace-up sandals (which you can still shop for $88) provided a casual, preppy touch to her polished ensemble. We can easily see fashion girls pairing these with a dress or cut-offs for Summer. You can basically buy Meghan's entire airport look below.

RelatedMeghan Markle's Style Isn't Quite Like Kate Middleton's, but It's Still Approved by the Royal Court

Shop Brands J.Crew · Blank · Balenciaga

Image Source: Splash News Online

Image Source: Splash News Online

J.Crew Perfect shirt in piece-dyed Irish linen $69.50 from J.Crew

Blank Ripped Jeans $98 from shopbop.com

J.Crew Leather lace-up sandals $88 from J.Crew

J.Crew Franny sunglasses $128$79.99 from J.Crew

Nordstrom Hats Women's Halogen Straw Panama Hat - Beige $39 from Nordstrom

Balenciaga Blanket Square S leather tote $2,145 from mytheresa