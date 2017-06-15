Meghan Markle's Airport Shoes Were Designed to Make You Look Twice

It's confirmed: Meghan Markle's a J.Crew gal. The Suits actress touched down in Austin, TX, in a travel outfit almost entirely composed of classics from the brand. She wore a white button-down and sunglasses from the retailer, and finished off the look with a pair of blue jeans with rips at the knee.

Meghan's J.Crew shoes, however, were the most eye-catching of all. The leather lace-up sandals (which you can still shop for $88) provided a casual, preppy touch to her polished ensemble. We can easily see fashion girls pairing these with a dress or cut-offs for Summer. You can basically buy Meghan's entire airport look below.