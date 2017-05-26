Melania Trump's $51K Coat Is the Actual Definition of Out of Touch

Showing up to an economic summit in a single piece of clothing that costs more than most Americans make in a year may just be one of Melania Trump's biggest blunders to date. The first lady stepped out to attend the G7 summit, wearing a 3D floral Dolce & Gabbana coat that rings in at a cool $51,000 — or, basically, showed up with a BMW draped over her shoulders.

While we're all for a splurge here and there, there's a time, a place, and, most importantly, a scale. This move makes Michelle Obama's Lanvin sneakers look like chump change; in fact, it makes some single-family homes look like a steal. Maybe Michelle could give Melania a few fashion pointers — like how to find a few great pieces at J.Crew? As it stands right now, the new FLOTUS's fashion is looking seriously out of touch. Read on for a glimpse of the coat that's ignited the controversy.