When You See the Color of This Asian Bride's Fifth Wedding Dress, You'll Do a Double Take

When lifestyle writer Melissa C. Koh married James Chen at the Ritz Carlton in Millenia, Singapore, she brought along five wedding dresses for the occasion. But these weren't your standard gowns — they were all full-on princess looks, each design more dazzling than the one before.

While Melissa walked the aisle in a special Amanda Lee number with a folded tier skirt and veil (complete with some very special Tiffany & Co. jewels and Gianvito Rossi pumps, mind you), she coordinated her strapless cloud of a dress with a tiara for her first dance and later switched into a blue — yes, we said blue! — floor-sweeping sheath with floral appliqué and a cape train that seemed to go for miles.

Of course, her friends and family kept track of every look, documenting the majestic snaps on Instagram. Read on for a peek, and just wait until you see those confetti shots on the dance floor.