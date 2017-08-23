 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
The Ultimate Guide to Finding the Best White T-Shirt of Your Life
Street Style
Meet the New Street Style Stars of 2017
Ultimate Guide
Your Ultimate Guide to Fall's Biggest Bag Trends — at Every Price
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
When You See the Color of This Asian Bride's Fifth Wedding Dress, You'll Do a Double Take

When lifestyle writer Melissa C. Koh married James Chen at the Ritz Carlton in Millenia, Singapore, she brought along five wedding dresses for the occasion. But these weren't your standard gowns — they were all full-on princess looks, each design more dazzling than the one before.

While Melissa walked the aisle in a special Amanda Lee number with a folded tier skirt and veil (complete with some very special Tiffany & Co. jewels and Gianvito Rossi pumps, mind you), she coordinated her strapless cloud of a dress with a tiara for her first dance and later switched into a blue — yes, we said blue! — floor-sweeping sheath with floral appliqué and a cape train that seemed to go for miles.

Of course, her friends and family kept track of every look, documenting the majestic snaps on Instagram. Read on for a peek, and just wait until you see those confetti shots on the dance floor.

Related
This Indonesian Bride Wore the Most "Liked" Wedding Dress on Instagram

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Amanda LeeFashion InstagramsWedding DressesBridalWedding
Join The Conversation
Spring Beauty
Keep Pale Summer Polishes From Looking Dirty With These Tips
by Emily Orofino
Groom's Reaction at His Korean-American Wedding
Wedding
The Groom's Tearful Reaction to Seeing His Bride Is the Absolute Sweetest
by Nicole Yi
City Hall Wedding
Wedding
You'll Forget All About Fancy Weddings When You See This Couple's City Hall Nuptials
by Nicole Yi
Wedding at Disney's Yacht Club Resort
Walt Disney World
Disney Fans Are Going to FREAK Out Over This Bride's Shoes at Her Disney World Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Oregon Campground Wedding
Wedding
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds