 Skip Nav
Award Season
See Every Look From the MTV VMAs
Award Season
Which Look Won the VMAs Red Carpet?
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin's Jumpsuit Is So Sheer, You Can See the Exact Color of Her Undergarments
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Millie Bobby Brown Paired Her VMAs Dress With Climbing Boots, But It Totally Works

Millie Bobby Brown might be known for her role as Eleven on Stranger Things, but her look at the 2017 MTV VMAs will make you forget anything about hospital gowns and knee socks. The 13-year-old actress walked the blue carpet in a ruffled, black-lace Rodarte dress covered in metallic gold spots, and she paired the entire number with Stuart Weitzman climbing boots. But don't start picturing Timberland high-top hiking boots; the mirrored leather heels would not be suitable for mountaineering! For looking fabulous at an MTV awards show, though? They're perfect.

Related
See Every Look From the MTV VMAs

Check out the full look, and you'll ask, "Eleven who?"

Millie Bobby Brown Paired Her VMAs Dress With Climbing Boots, But It Totally Works
Millie Bobby Brown Paired Her VMAs Dress With Climbing Boots, But It Totally Works
Millie Bobby Brown Paired Her VMAs Dress With Climbing Boots, But It Totally Works
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Award ShowsMillie Bobby BrownRed Carpet StyleMTV VMAsStuart Weitzman
Join The Conversation
Summer
These Are the White Boots Gigi Hadid Can't Get Enough Of
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Gigi Hadid Red Leather Booties
Summer
Gigi Hadid's Boots Might Have a Heel, but They Were Definitely Made For Walking
by Sarah Wasilak
Selena Gomez Wearing an All-White Outfit
Summer
Selena Gomez Dressed Up in a Head-to-Toe White Ensemble That's Perfect for Summer
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Celebrity Hair and Makeup at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Paris Jackson's Speech at 2017 MTV VMAs
Paris Jackson
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds