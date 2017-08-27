Millie Bobby Brown Paired Her VMAs Dress With Climbing Boots, But It Totally Works

Millie Bobby Brown might be known for her role as Eleven on Stranger Things, but her look at the 2017 MTV VMAs will make you forget anything about hospital gowns and knee socks. The 13-year-old actress walked the blue carpet in a ruffled, black-lace Rodarte dress covered in metallic gold spots, and she paired the entire number with Stuart Weitzman climbing boots. But don't start picturing Timberland high-top hiking boots; the mirrored leather heels would not be suitable for mountaineering! For looking fabulous at an MTV awards show, though? They're perfect.



See Every Look From the MTV VMAs Related

Check out the full look, and you'll ask, "Eleven who?"