The Mini Version of Your Favorite Designer Bag Is Calling Your Name

I've always been a fan of small bags (shout out to my Givenchy Antigona mini!). I'm aware most of them can only hold the essentials: phone, wallet, keys, and, if I'm lucky, a water bottle. It's a challenge to downsize, for sure, but for the most part I love miniature bags because I don't feel like I'm dragging a dead weight around. Plus, my shoulder needs a break every now and then from my work tote.

But these pint-size designer offerings aren't just practical, they have another perk too: they're usually a few hundred dollars cheaper. For those on a budget, investing in the mini version of your dream bag is not only smart but efficient. You're basically getting the same style for less, and mini bags are infinitely cuter. Don't believe us? Just check out some of the micro options ahead.