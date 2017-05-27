 Skip Nav
Fashion Girls Are Wearing Mismatched Shoes on Purpose — and It's Genius
Fashion Girls Are Wearing Mismatched Shoes on Purpose — and It's Genius

Believe us when we say that wearing mismatched shoes is the next big trend. It's a move that started on the runway at Céline and was repeated by fashion houses like Moschino and Calvin Klein. Each label has its own take on the style, whether it's by juxtaposing buckles on the shoes or incorporating interchangeable straps, like the widely popular Miu Miu ballet slippers.

The mismatched theme was apparent at both Spring and Fall shows, which provided bold forecasts for footwear in 2017. As we predicted, this cool trend is already traveling to the streets and the red carpet. Ahead, check out some stylish women who have pulled off the look without hesitation. Then, the next time you get ready to put on a pair of shoes, consider mixing 'em up (literally).

Put Your Best Foot Forward This Summer With These 7 Shoe Trends

