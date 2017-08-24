 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
The Weekend Outfits Every Woman Should Try
Style How To
15 Bad Fashion Habits to Break
Ultimate Guide
The 6 Sneaker Trends You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Fall
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
25 Brides Who Went Modest on Their Wedding Day — and Completely Took Our Breath Away

When we first spotted Nicky Hilton on her wedding day, our jaws nearly fell to the ground. Gone was the revealing white number she wore mere days before, when she accidentally flashed a crowd at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. And in its place? A long, lacy Valentino gown, which one could perfectly describe as "classic" and, above all, "modest."

All of a sudden, our minds went wild. We knew Nicky wasn't the only bride who could pull off this style, so we did a little Insta digging — and found a trove of #ModestBride inspiration.

Read on to see why you might want to consider ditching those strapless options and covering up for your nuptials. These ladies did — and they all looked stunning.

Related
21 Breathtaking Wedding Gowns Worn by Real-Life Princesses
The Ultimate Guide to Wedding Dresses With Sleeves

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fashion InstagramsInstagramWedding DressesWedding
Join The Conversation
Wedding
by Kate McKenna
How to Spend Nothing on a Bridesmaid Dress
Budget Tips
How to Spend $0 on a Bridesmaid Dress
by Jen Glantz
Patricia Machado's Wedding Dress
Wedding
This Greek Bride's Gorgeous Sheer Dress Just Might Outshine the Picturesque Background
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Acrylic Wedding Invitations
Wedding
by Kate McKenna
Wedding Processional Songs
Music
Wedding Music: 50 Processional Songs For Your Walk Down the Aisle
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds