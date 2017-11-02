 Skip Nav
In Case You Needed Reminding, Naomi Campbell Is Still a High-Fashion Queen

Naomi Campbell manages to wear everything from lingerie to couture with the same confidence. At the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City, the iconic supermodel rocked a rather avant-garde Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit. She managed to further elevate the high-fashion look with fishnet stockings, a geometric Giuseppe Zanotti clutch, and face jewelry.

The statement jewelry was undoubtedly the most eye-catching element of Naomi's ensemble, so let's break it down. Each ear cuff featured a long strand of pink gemstones. One earring, however, was also attached to a nose ring by a long chain link. There's a lot going on there, but if anyone were to pull it off, it would be Naomi. Analyze her intricate look ahead and shop similar tuxedo-inspired jumpsuits and dresses to master her red carpet style.

