Newsboy Caps Are the New Fedoras For Fashion Girls Everywhere

Newsboy Cap Style Trend

Newsboy Caps Are the New Fedoras For Fashion Girls Everywhere

You're not imagining it: the newsboy cap, (aka baker boy or fisherman's hat) is back. According to Pinterest data, searches for the style were up 327 percent year over year. (Take that, fedoras!) The number isn't wild given how many stars have quickly picked up on the trend. Bella Hadid is the queen of rocking the accessory in multiple colors and even designed one for her Chrome Hearts collection. A-listers such as Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner have them too.

But the love for baker boy caps doesn't stop there. Designers incorporated them into their Fall 2017 lines, offering fashion girls cool leather options and even furry versions. You can wear the design with everything from a dress to jeans, which is why it's a fashion girl's must have item. Read on to see how your favorite celebs wear it, then shop some options available now.

15 Statement-Making Summer Hats — All Under $50!

Image Source: Billy Farrell Agency
Bella Hadid's a Huge Fan of Baker Boy Hats
Bella Hadid's a Huge Fan of Baker Boy Hats
Image Source: Getty / Alo Ceballos

She even designed one for Chrome Hearts.

Like Her Sister, Gigi Wore One For Her Tommy Hilfiger Line
Like Her Sister, Gigi Wore One For Her Tommy Hilfiger Line
Image Source: Tommy Hilfiger
Elsa Hosk Has One in Several Colors, Including Cream

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

Kaia Gerber Prefers a Navy Color

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

Diane Kruger Wore Hers With a Dress in Paris
Diane Kruger Wore Hers With a Dress in Paris
Image Source: Getty / Julien M. Hekimian
Kendall Jenner Incorporated the Accessory Into Her Airport Look
Kendall Jenner Incorporated the Accessory Into Her Airport Look
Image Source: Getty
Suki Waterhouse Has Been Wearing the Style Since Last Year
Suki Waterhouse Has Been Wearing the Style Since Last Year
Image Source: Getty / Alo Ceballos
Updated Versions of the Hat Popped Up on Fall '17 Runways
Updated Versions of the Hat Popped Up on Fall '17 Runways
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain

This yellow leather one was spotted at Miu Miu.

A Model Wore One on the John Galliano Runway Too
A Model Wore One on the John Galliano Runway Too
Image Source: Getty / Francois G. Durand

Asos
Baker Boy Twill Cap
$23
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Hats
Eugenia Kim
Elyse Hat
$195$136.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Eugenia Kim Hats
Nine West
Felt Newsboy Hat
$42$6.36
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Nine West Hats
Maison Michel
Abby Suede Hat - Gray
$505$354
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Maison Michel Hats
River Island
Womens Black buckle baker boy hat
$36
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Hats
