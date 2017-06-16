6/16/17 6/16/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Celebrity Style Newsboy Cap Style Trend Newsboy Caps Are the New Fedoras For Fashion Girls Everywhere June 16, 2017 by Marina Liao 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. You're not imagining it: the newsboy cap, (aka baker boy or fisherman's hat) is back. According to Pinterest data, searches for the style were up 327 percent year over year. (Take that, fedoras!) The number isn't wild given how many stars have quickly picked up on the trend. Bella Hadid is the queen of rocking the accessory in multiple colors and even designed one for her Chrome Hearts collection. A-listers such as Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner have them too. But the love for baker boy caps doesn't stop there. Designers incorporated them into their Fall 2017 lines, offering fashion girls cool leather options and even furry versions. You can wear the design with everything from a dress to jeans, which is why it's a fashion girl's must have item. Read on to see how your favorite celebs wear it, then shop some options available now. Related15 Statement-Making Summer Hats — All Under $50! Shop Brands Asos · Eugenia Kim · Nine West · Maison Michel · River Island Image Source: Billy Farrell Agency Bella Hadid's a Huge Fan of Baker Boy Hats Image Source: Getty / Alo Ceballos She even designed one for Chrome Hearts. Like Her Sister, Gigi Wore One For Her Tommy Hilfiger Line Image Source: Tommy Hilfiger Elsa Hosk Has One in Several Colors, Including Cream A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:30am PDT Kaia Gerber Prefers a Navy Color A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:27am PDT Diane Kruger Wore Hers With a Dress in Paris Image Source: Getty / Julien M. Hekimian Kendall Jenner Incorporated the Accessory Into Her Airport Look Image Source: Getty Suki Waterhouse Has Been Wearing the Style Since Last Year Image Source: Getty / Alo Ceballos Updated Versions of the Hat Popped Up on Fall '17 Runways Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain This yellow leather one was spotted at Miu Miu. A Model Wore One on the John Galliano Runway Too Image Source: Getty / Francois G. Durand Shop baker boy hats below! Asos Baker Boy Twill Cap $23 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Hats Eugenia Kim Elyse Hat $195$136.50 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Eugenia Kim Hats Nine West Felt Newsboy Hat $42$6.36 from Macy's Buy Now See more Nine West Hats Maison Michel Abby Suede Hat - Gray $505$354 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Maison Michel Hats River Island Womens Black buckle baker boy hat $36 from River Island Buy Now See more River Island Hats Fashion InstagramsGet The LookModelsCelebrity StyleTrendsAccessoriesHatsShopping