Newsboy Caps Are the New Fedoras For Fashion Girls Everywhere

You're not imagining it: the newsboy cap, (aka baker boy or fisherman's hat) is back. According to Pinterest data, searches for the style were up 327 percent year over year. (Take that, fedoras!) The number isn't wild given how many stars have quickly picked up on the trend. Bella Hadid is the queen of rocking the accessory in multiple colors and even designed one for her Chrome Hearts collection. A-listers such as Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner have them too.

But the love for baker boy caps doesn't stop there. Designers incorporated them into their Fall 2017 lines, offering fashion girls cool leather options and even furry versions. You can wear the design with everything from a dress to jeans, which is why it's a fashion girl's must have item. Read on to see how your favorite celebs wear it, then shop some options available now.