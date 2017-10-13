 Skip Nav

Nike Air Max Thea Sneaker in Mahogany

Nordstrom Just Released Bronze Nike Sneakers, and We're Dubbing Them the Official Kicks of Fall

The moment we saw these Nike Air Max Thea Sneakers ($115) in Mahogany, our Fall-loving hearts skipped a beat. The deep coppery shade is gorgeous. The metallic hue makes them extremely versatile — you can wear them with jeans and a sweater or pair them with a cool dress. It's really up to you and what kind of style you're going for. Either way, the shiny finish will get you compliments for days.

You'll get your money's worth with these kicks — they are lightweight and durable. They feature a phylon midsole and a shock-absorbing air-sole that makes them particularly comfortable and cushioned. We adore all of the details that go into the design — there are shimmery shoe laces, sparkly ankle accents, perforated heels, and more. If you're in the market for a new sneaker, consider these Nikes. We're whipping our our credit cards as we speak. There's no such thing as too many shiny shoes.

FallSneakersShoesFall FashionShopping
