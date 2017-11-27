 Skip Nav
As Soon as Olivia Wilde Stepped Out of the Water, All Eyes Were on Her Retro Swimsuit
As Soon as Olivia Wilde Stepped Out of the Water, All Eyes Were on Her Retro Swimsuit

Olivia Wilde's on a family vacation in Hawaii and made sure to pack plenty of swimsuits for her trip. The actress has worn three different one-pieces (they're perfect for running around in with her kids), but her latest suit definitely caught our attention. The retro-looking style is from Solid & Striped and features a belt looped around the waist with a silver buckle.

While most stars opt for a striped one-piece from the swimsuit label, Olivia's choice is unique and fun. The design isn't one you frequently see, and it's simple yet timeless. The star went the extra step and accessorized with sunglasses and a circle pendant. She seemed confident and at ease on the beach, though if we had that swimsuit, we would be too. Shop her exact suit, plus similar selections ahead.

Solid & Striped Nina Belted Swimsuit
